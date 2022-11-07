Virginia will be key to the fight for House majority

Virginia will be in the spotlight on Tuesday in the national fight for control of the House of Representatives. The state features three of the most closely watched contests for the House, although none are in the Richmond area.

The outcomes in Hampton Roads - where Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd faces state Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach - and in Northern Virginia, where Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th faces Yesli Vega and Rep. Jennifer Wexton faces Republican Hung Cao, will say much about the extent of the Republicans' expected new majority.

First lady Jill Biden and Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., campaigned for Wexton Monday at a get-out-the-vote rally in Ashburn in eastern Loudoun County. The 10th District, based in Loudoun and Prince William counties, has leaned Democratic in recent elections and has not drawn nearly as much money in outside spending as the 7th and 2nd District contests, but Republicans say they sense momentum in all three districts.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin was scheduled to headline get-out-the-vote rallies Monday with Cao in Purcellville, a town in western in Loudoun; with Vega in Triangle, a Prince William County community near the Marine Corps base at Quantico, and with Kiggans in Virginia Beach.

Youngkin said Sunday in an interview with ABC that he expects Republicans to take control of the U.S. Senate as well as the House.

"This is going to be a wakeup call to President Biden and I hope he answers it," Youngkin said.

Spanberger planned to attend canvas launches on Monday before hitting 11 different polling places on Election Day. The newly configured 7th District is based in Prince William, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties. It extends west to Greene and Madison counties and south to Caroline County. The district has had a slight Democratic lean in most statewide elections, but Youngkin carried it by about 5 points in 2021.

Rep. Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican who has criticized Youngkin for campaigning with election denier Kari Lake, the GOP candidate for governor of Arizona, endorsed Spanberger on Saturday.

"We don’t agree on every policy, but I am absolutely certain that Abigail is dedicated to serving this country and her constituents and defending our Constitution,” Cheney said in a statement.

The three women in Virginia's congressional delegation swept into office during the 2018 wave election in which Democrats gained 41 House seats in a backlash against President Donald Trump.

One or more could be swept out on Tuesday in a midterm backlash to Biden. In an October survey from Christopher Newport University, 65% of respondents said the country is on the wrong track, and just 22% said it is on the right track.

Respondents overwhelmingly picked the economy and inflation as the most urgent issue the country is facing, ahead of issues such as abortion rights, which appeared to be a top issue after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

The 2nd District, traditionally Virginia's most competitive, leans a bit more Republican after redistricting removed Norfolk, a Democratic stronghold. While most statewide races are close in the 2nd, Youngkin carried the district by 11 points in 2021.

Voting

On Tuesday, for the first time, Virginia voters will be able to register and vote on Election Day. Voters who do so will cast provisional ballots. That will enable local electoral boards to verify the voter's eligibility to cast a ballot before it is counted.

A total of 930,017 Virginians had voted early in the Virginia's elections through Sunday, up from 344,594 in the last comparable election four years ago, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

The figures include 677,062 who voted early in person and 252,955 who voted by mail. VPAP reported that there were an additional 111,046 applications for mail ballots that had not yet been returned.

The 1st Congressional District, which now includes western Henrico and western Chesterfield counties, has the highest tally of early voting in the state, with 111,389, according to VPAP.

Redistricting by the state Supreme Court left the Richmond area without closely contested congressional contests.

In the 1st District, which sprawls from Westmoreland County south to Poquoson and west to the Richmond suburbs, Rep. Rob. Wittman, the Republican incumbent, faces Democrat Herb Jones and conservative independent David Foster.

In the 4th District, based in the city of Richmond, eastern Henrico and eastern Chesterfield, Rep. Don McEachin, D-4th, faces Republican Leon Benjamin in a rematch of their 2020 contest that McEachin won by more than 90,000 votes. The district stretches from Richmond south to Brunswick, Greensville and Southampton counties.

In the 5th District, which now includes about 13,400 voters in western Hanover County, as well as all of Louisa, Powhatan and Goochland counties, Rep. Bob Good, the Republican incumbent, faces Democrat Josh Throneburg.

The 5th, which stretches from Albemarle County south to Halifax on the North Carolina line, includes all or part of 24 cities and counties. It gets its largest number of votes from Albemarle, the city of Lynchburg and Pittsylvania and Campbell counties.