Virginia will launch a statewide registration system for vaccines, but first it will disable local forms for three days.

In December, when a vaccine appeared imminent, Gov. Ralph Northam said the state’s distribution of it would only be hindered by federal supply. But, Virginia, along with many other states, faced early delays getting shots in arms. While vaccinations have sped up in recent weeks, it's unclear whether the state’s infrastructure is ready for expanded eligibility. Right now, vaccines are available to people 65 and older, front-line essential workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

Northam said in late January that launching a statewide registration form and staffed-up call center was a “top priority” for the state, but weeks later, neither have materialized.

Expanding capacity for the state’s call center to help with vaccine registration is critical for people who have difficulty navigating computers or the internet, and for people who speak a language other than English or Spanish. So far, a lack of staff has left some people waiting hours for assistance.

Northam said on Feb. 5 that 750 people were hired and undergoing training to staff up the call center this week. But, in an email to localities dated Tuesday, the state health department said that “new representatives are being trained to exponentially expand call center capacity next week.”

A Northam spokeswoman said “hundreds” of new phone operators were brought on in the last week and have begun answering calls to the state’s general hotline; the exact number was not immediately available. She said more are going through the process. Eventually, the state will launch a call center dedicated only to vaccines, but no date has been set for that.