Virginia withdraws from Equal Rights Amendment lawsuit, the result of GOP power

Virginia has formally withdrawn from a federal lawsuit that seeks to certify the Equal Rights Amendment into the U.S. constitution, a move driven by the state's new attorney general, Republican Jason Miyares.

Miyares' decision comes two years after Virginia became 38th and final state needed to ratify the ERA under Democratic control of both the House and Senate.

Virginia's vote - which meant the required four-fifths of states had ratified the ERA - advanced a national effort to include the amendment in the constitution, one now stalled by legal questions about whether ratification by the states came too late, given Congress' 1982 deadline.

The amendment says: "Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex."

Miyares' office on Friday pointed to several legal opinions arguing that Virginia's ratification had come too late, rendering it null.

"Any further participation in this lawsuit would undermine the U.S. Constitution and its amendment process," said Victoria LaCivita, a spokesperson for Miyares.

Conservatives have mostly opposed the inclusion of the amendment in the constitution, arguing that it could have unintended consequences, like making it easier for women to access abortions with public funds or subjecting women to a military draft.

When Virginia took up the measure, Miyares, then representing Virginia Beach in the House, was among the delegates who opposed it. Ten Republicans supported the ratification.

The lawsuit Virginia withdrew from on Friday seeks to compel the National Archivist to add the measure to the constitution. Under President Donald Trump's administration, the Department of Justice issued an opinion saying that ratification by the required 38 states had come too late, and that the process needed to begin anew.

Then-Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, a Democrat, joined officials in Illinois and Nevada in a lawsuit challenging that opinion, Virginia v. Ferriero. The lawsuit is now the before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia after a lower court ruled to dismiss the lawsuit.

Last month, President Joe Biden's Justice Department issued an opinion on the matter arguing that ratification of the ERA is up to Congress or the courts.

Efforts to extend the deadline are ongoing in Congress.

Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, who helped lead efforts in the Virginia Senate to ratify the amendment, called the Friday filing an "unfortunate political decision" that "flies in the face of Virginia’s bipartisan vote in support of the Equal Rights Amendment."

"The Attorney General’s decision today does not change the history that Virginia made in 2020, becoming the 38th state to ratify the ERA," McClellan said. Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, and former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy also helped lead Virginia's ERA effort.