Virginia works to boost its tracking of COVID-19 variants, key to thwarting problematic mutations

Testing for variants, also known as whole-genome sequencing, can be twice as expensive and time-consuming as diagnostic testing, and few laboratories have the infrastructure and expertise to do it.

The data that does exist shows that four COVID-19 variants are present in Virginia: the U.K. variant, the South Africa variant, the California variant and one of the Brazil variants. Three others are present in the U.S. but haven’t been found in Virginia yet: two variants that emerged in New York, and the newer of the two Brazil variants.

Variants are mutations of the COVID-19 virus that have “some evolutionary advantage,” to the original virus - like the ability to spread more easily, Petri said. That is the case for five of the six variants present in the U.S., with the exception of the New York variants, which are still being studied.

Petri said that what we do know about vaccine and treatment efficacy should help people temper their worries: none of the variants that have been identified here have shown signs of being resistant to the vaccine or proven clinical treatments.