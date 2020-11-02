Virginians in four cities deciding whether to allow casinos

Voters in four Virginia cities were given the opportunity Tuesday to decide whether a casino should be allowed in each locality. In Bristol, Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth, voters answered a referendum on the topic of casino gaming at four pre-determined locations.

As of deadline Tuesday night, the fate of the four casinos was undetermined.

Supporters say the casinos will bring jobs, tourists and tax revenue. Opponents counter that with casinos come crime and exploitation.

A similar referendum could be on the ballot in Richmond next year.

Earlier this year, Gov. Ralph Northam signed a law that allowed for sports betting operations and the construction of five casinos, overseen by the Virginia Lottery. But before the casinos could be built, they needed to receive to go-ahead from residents of those cities.

The four cities with the issue on the ballot Tuesday have already come to agreement with various casino developers. Bristol's casino would be built by Hard Rock International. Danville's would be built by Caesars Entertainment. Norfolk formed an agreement with the Pamunkey Indian Tribe, and Portsmouth has tentatively agreed with Rush Street Gaming for its facility.