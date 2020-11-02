Virginians in four cities deciding whether to allow casinos

Voters in four Virginia cities were given the opportunity Tuesday to decide whether a casino should be allowed in each locality. In Bristol, Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth, voters answered a referendum on the topic of casino gaming at four pre-determined locations.
As of deadline Tuesday night, the fate of the four casinos was undetermined.
Supporters say the casinos will bring jobs, tourists and tax revenue. Opponents counter that with casinos come crime and exploitation.
A similar referendum could be on the ballot in Richmond next year.
Earlier this year, Gov. Ralph Northam signed a law that allowed for sports betting operations and the construction of five casinos, overseen by the Virginia Lottery. But before the casinos could be built, they needed to receive to go-ahead from residents of those cities.
The four cities with the issue on the ballot Tuesday have already come to agreement with various casino developers. Bristol's casino would be built by Hard Rock International. Danville's would be built by Caesars Entertainment. Norfolk formed an agreement with the Pamunkey Indian Tribe, and Portsmouth has tentatively agreed with Rush Street Gaming for its facility.
A study released by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission estimated that the five casinos could generate $262 million annually in tax revenue. Gambling on sports, which could take place at casinos and electronically, could add another $55 million.
In Norfolk, the Pamunkey tribe spent more than $1 million in advertising efforts to convince voters to approve its referendum. Its facility, priced at $500 million, would be located along the Elizabeth River next to the baseball stadium, Harbor Park. The tribe face opposition from a group called Informed Norfolk, which received $25,000 in donations and accused the tribe of making empty promises.
Portsmouth's facility, estimated at a cost of $300 million, would be located near the campus of Tidewater Community College and would feature slots, table games and poker. Its organizers say it would hire 1,300 employees.
Bristol's casino, budgeted at $400 million, would be built in the currently vacant Bristol Mall location, which stands along Exit 1 on Interstate 81, a few hundred feet from the Tennessee border. A study by Chmura Economics and Analytics forecast that the hotel and casino would attract 4 million annual visitors, and Hard Rock said it would hire 2,000 new employees.
The blueprint includes plans 350 hotel rooms, a 2,500-seat indoor performance area and an outdoor venue with seating for 20,000.
Eight churches in the Bristol area opposed to the casino bought space on billboards urging voters to say no to the referendum. "What would Jesus do?" one billboard stated. "He would definitely vote no on the casino referendum."
"I can't see anything good, long-term, coming from a casino," Scott Price, pastor of Fellowship Chapel, said earlier this month.
Opponents say that with casinos come an increase in drug use, robbery and sex trafficking. Casinos exploit problem gamblers, they say, and don't help schools nearly as much as people think.
Danville's casino, at a cost of $400 million, would include a 300-room hotel rated at four stars, a 35,000-square foot conference center and a 2,500 seat entertainment venue.
At least three organizations have expressed interest in constructing a Richmond casino: the Pamunkey tribe, Colonial Downs Group and Urban One Inc. Colonial Downs operates the Rosie's Gaming Emporium in South Richmond. Urban One, based in Washington, has an investment interest in the MGM National Harbor casino along the Potomac River in Maryland.
Once a city has passed its casino referendum, it has 30 days to certify its preferred operator and submit its choice to the Virginia Lottery. Casino operators can apply for their licenses next year, and it could be years before the facilities open their doors.
