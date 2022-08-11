Virginia's COVID-19 rent relief program clearing backlog

Limited funds led the state to shut down its COVID-19 Rent Relief Program to new applications May 15 but officials expect to pay eligible requests that were pending when the program shut its doors.

The state Housing and Community Development department has processed more than 30,000 applications that were in its system as of May 15, and there are about 7,000 still to complete. All of those remaining have gone through an initial review process.

“We anticipate having funds available to process and pay the eligible approved applications received by the portal closure date,” DHCD spokeswoman Amanda Love said.

The program has so far disbursed more than $865 million in more than 168,000 payments to more than 131,900 households.

Its priority was to help households with incomes less than half the area median income and those where one or more members were out of work for the 90 days immediately before applying for help paying the rent. In Richmond, median household income is $51,420, the U.S. Census Bureau says.

After moving priority applications through the system other pending applications are processed on a first come first served basis, Love said.

Virginia was one of the first states to launch a rent relief program using federal CARES Act funds, in June 2020.

The state also kicked in funds from the Virginia Housing Trust Fund, creating a pool of more than $1 billion between federal and state sources.

But DHCD closed the Rent Relief Program in May because of limited funds and a surge in applications.

Chesterfield County and Fairfax County ran programs using Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds from the U.S. Treasury.