 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Virginia's COVID-19 rent relief program clearing backlog

  • 0
The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development’s (DHCD) Rent Relief Program (RRP)

Gilpin Court resident Willena Moore said in May that she and her husband had begun working on a backup plan for their family if they needed to move. 

 Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH

Limited funds led the state to shut down its COVID-19 Rent Relief Program to new applications May 15 but officials expect to pay eligible requests that were pending when the program shut its doors.

The state Housing and Community Development department has processed more than 30,000 applications that were in its system as of May 15, and there are about 7,000 still to complete. All of those remaining have gone through an initial review process.

Number of 'unsheltered' people in Richmond area hits record high

“We anticipate having funds available to process and pay the eligible approved applications received by the portal closure date,” DHCD spokeswoman Amanda Love said.

People are also reading…

The program has so far disbursed more than $865 million in more than 168,000 payments to more than 131,900 households.

Its priority was to help households with incomes less than half the area median income and those where one or more members were out of work for the 90 days immediately before applying for help paying the rent. In Richmond, median household income is $51,420, the U.S. Census Bureau says.

Patrick McCloud column: Rent relief is plentiful, but landlords and tenants should plan for the future

After moving priority applications through the system other pending applications are processed on a first come first served basis, Love said.

Virginia was one of the first states to launch a rent relief program using federal CARES Act funds, in June 2020.

The state also kicked in funds from the Virginia Housing Trust Fund, creating a pool of more than $1 billion between federal and state sources.

Chesterfield receives additional $3.8 million for rent relief; 3,900 applications still pending

But DHCD closed the Rent Relief Program in May because of limited funds and a surge in applications.

Chesterfield County and Fairfax County ran programs using Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds from the U.S. Treasury.

dress@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6948

Twitter: @daveress1

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Court documents reveal foiled Iranian plot to kill former National Security Adviser

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News