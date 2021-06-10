Virginia's COVID-19 state of emergency to end June 30, affecting eviction protections, mask rules

Virginia's 15-month-long state of emergency brought on by COVID-19 will come to an end June 30, Gov. Ralph Northam's office announced Thursday, citing a decline in coronavirus infections.

The end of the state of emergency comes after Northam lifted nearly all public restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. For most Virginians, the end of the emergency declaration will be largely symbolic, through it will have implications on mask rules and evictions protections.

Virginia has remained under a state of emergency since March 2020, when the novel coronavirus was first detected in the state. Over the past 15 months, more than half a million Virginians have been infected with the virus, 11,260 of whom have died as a result.

Now, with the rollout of three vaccines, Virginia is facing low infection rates. The state reported just 215 new cases on Thursday. Nearly 47% of the state's population is fully vaccinated.

When the emergency order ends, a Virginia law that bans people from wearing face coverings in public will go back to being in effect, even as many Virginians are still choosing to wear masks, and many businesses require it.