Virginia's curriculum 'tainted' and 'incomplete' on African American history, report finds

A commission tasked with examining Virginia’s history standards concluded Monday that despite recent revisions, the learning standards “continue to be incomplete with regards to incorporating African American history into the larger narrative.”
In its final report, the Virginia African American History Education Commission said the state should make immediate technical changes to the state’s learning standards related to African American history, and explore broader changes during the formal standards review process in 2025.
“Even though Virginia led the nation in developing high quality content standards more than 25 years ago, the standards were tainted with a master narrative that marginalized or erased the presence of non-Europeans from the American landscape,” the report reads.
“These historical silences skew our perspective of the past, erasing people of color, and supplanting them with false narratives that ignore the diverse cultural underpinnings in American society.”
The 34-member commission, which Gov. Ralph Northam created last August, is made up of teachers, principals, district superintendents, policy experts, history professors, parents and community leaders.
Cassandra Newby-Alexander, the liberal arts dean at Norfolk State University, led the commission’s work on revising the state’s standards. She said Monday that a key goal was to make sure “that students had a deeper understanding and comprehension of how African Americans were part of the American landscape from really the beginning.”
As the state considers its history standards, the commission opposes African American history being "segregated" from the broader framework and taught separately. In its recommendations, the commission is proposing that the standards include key themes that will ensure African American perspectives are presented, such as freedom, colonialism, systemic racism, citizenship and more.
Virginia’s history standards won’t reflect the commission’s broader proposals for another two years. The state’s learning standards are revised on seven-year cycles; history was last revised in 2015 and is due for revision in 2022.
For now, the commission is proposing immediate technical adjustments that can be made through a memo from state Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane.
The Civil War
The commission’s proposed technical changes to the state’s standards suggest that language related to the Civil War is “passive, evasive and circular.”
To illustrate, one section of the current standard reads: “Sectional tensions, originating with the formation of the nation, ultimately resulted in war between the Northern and Southern States.”
The commission’s draft recommendations instead propose: “Sectional tensions over slavery … ”
The draft proposal for the U.S. history curriculum suggests a broader look at lynching, the abolitionist movement, voting laws that disenfranchised African Americans, the Great Migration and African American pop culture.
“To think about the place of African Americans in American life is to make all Americans history more comprehensible, more honest and more accurate,” said Edward Ayers, a historian and former president of the University of Richmond, who led the commission’s work on technical changes. “It is to make that history more sobering, but also more inspiring.”
It’s unclear how state education officials will respond to the proposed technical changes.
“The superintendent will be meeting tomorrow with department instructional staff to begin the process of reviewing the recommendations,” said Virginia Department of Education spokesman Charles Pyle.
The commission also issued recommendations on teacher training. The group’s report proposed revising the teacher evaluation and performance standards to require “cultural proficiency efficacy.” The commission also is proposing a requirement that every Virginia educator certify that they have enrolled in teacher training related to cultural competency by 2022.
The commission was created at Northam's behest in the aftermath of the blackface scandal that rocked his administration last year, when reports surfaced of a racist photo on his medical school yearbook page, depicting a man in a KKK robe and another in blackface. Northam denies being pictured in the photo, but admitted to wearing blackface on a separate occasion in 1984 as part of a Michael Jackson costume.
Following the height of the scandal, Northam embarked on a statewide racial reconciliation tour, from which he said he had “learned a great deal.”
“Over the past several months, as I have met with people around the state and listened to their views on the disparities and inequities that still exist today, I have had to confront some painful truths,” Northam said in a speech last August, at the commemoration of 400 years since the first captive Africans arrived in English North America.
“Among those truths was my own incomplete understanding regarding race and equity.”
On Monday, Northam said his staff would review the recommendations and mull changes.
“This moment in time has given us an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to break down inequities, to commit to building antiracist school communities, and to tell a truer, better and more honest Virginia story in our classrooms,” he said.
(804) 649-6254
Twitter: @MelLeonor_