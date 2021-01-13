Virginia's delegation divides on party lines in impeachment vote

Virginia's congressional delegation divided by party line on Wednesday in the historic vote to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time, charging him with inciting an insurrection by supporters who stormed and ransacked the U.S. Capitol last week.

Overall, 10 Republicans joined the Democratic majority in a 232-197 vote to impeach Trump.

Virginia's four Republican congressmen opposed the resolution. The state's seven Democratic representatives supported it, terming it essential to remove the president for his alleged role in an insurrection that resulted in five deaths, including that of a U.S. Capitol police officer.

"President Trump has violated his oath of office and in doing so endangered put countless Americans at risk, endangered our Republic and threatened our national security," said Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, who lives in Richmond. "He is unfit to lead the United States for even a day longer.”

Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, whose sprawling district includes Hanover and New Kent counties in the Richmond area, condemned the attack on the Capitol, but opposed impeaching Trump just seven days before he will leave office and be replaced by President-elect Joe Biden.