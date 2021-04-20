Virginia's Democratic leaders hail verdict, but say work against injustice must continue

Former Del Jennifer Carroll-Foy, D-Prince William, a candidate for governor: “Today’s verdict will never bring George Floyd back into the arms of his family and loved ones. We cannot forget that we will never get true, full justice, until we take action to change the system that took Mr. Floyd’s life, and impacted countless other Black Americans, like Lt. Caron Nazario and Donovan Lynch here in Virginia. Too many of us have been hurt and harmed when the cameras have been off or pointed away."

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a candidate for governor: "George Floyd's murder shocked our nation, leaving us heartbroken for his family and outraged at the suffering that Black Americans have faced at the hands of a broken criminal justice system for too long. Today's verdict delivers accountability, but this racist, broken system remains intact. The time to act is now. We need reform before even one more Black or Brown life is taken."

Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond: "I went into this trial, as did many other Black Americans, expecting the worst. To see a conviction be made was both a shock and a relief. Some small piece of justice has been served here on this day. This movement is about more than one case and more than one police officer."