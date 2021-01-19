Virginia's economic development posts 'solid year' despite pandemic, but recovery uneven

Virginia just completed "a really solid year for economic development, despite the pandemic," but the state's ongoing economic recovery is leaving behind many of the people hurt the most, the architect of the state program said Tuesday,

Stephen Moret, president and CEO of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, said Virginia has recovered more than half of the jobs that it lost after the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, but not in many of the businesses that employ people who have lost the most - people with low education, and women and people of color who work in low-wage jobs in the hospitality and other sectors.

People who make more than $40 an hour have lost a half-percentage point in employment since the pandemic began and remain almost 98% employed, Moret said. People who make less than $20 hour - dominated by women, people of color and people generally without college degrees - fell almost 30 percentage points and have recovered about two-thirds of the loss.

"The folks who lost employment tend to make a lot less money than the folks who have not lost their jobs," he told the Senate Finance economic development subcommittee on Tuesday.