Virginia's economic development posts 'solid year' despite pandemic, but recovery uneven

Virginia just completed "a really solid year for economic development, despite the pandemic," but the state's ongoing economic recovery is leaving behind many of the people hurt the most, the architect of the state program said Tuesday,
Stephen Moret, president and CEO of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, said Virginia has recovered more than half of the jobs that it lost after the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, but not in many of the businesses that employ people who have lost the most - people with low education, and women and people of color who work in low-wage jobs in the hospitality and other sectors.
People who make more than $40 an hour have lost a half-percentage point in employment since the pandemic began and remain almost 98% employed, Moret said. People who make less than $20 hour - dominated by women, people of color and people generally without college degrees - fell almost 30 percentage points and have recovered about two-thirds of the loss.
"The folks who lost employment tend to make a lot less money than the folks who have not lost their jobs," he told the Senate Finance economic development subcommittee on Tuesday.
Moret, who helped land the $2.5 billion Amazon headquarters in Arlington County in late 2018, a little more than a year after he took the job, said Virginia must take steps now to speed the economic recovery from the public health emergency, especially in small metropolitan and rural areas that have benefited less from industries that produce high-paying jobs.
He cited predictions by Moody's Analytics, a separate entity of the company that owns one of the country's top bond-rating agencies, that the country may not return to pre-pandemic employment levels until mid-2023 and almost four years later in rural and small metro areas.
"I think there's a good chance we can do better than that," Moret said.
Virginia's employment rate has fallen by an average of 6.4% from February to November, but he said the losses have varied widely, with the biggest drops from Northern Virginia through the Richmond area to Hampton Roads, as well as the northern Shenandoah Valley and western Virginia localities in the Lynchburg, Roanoke and New River Valley areas.
Job losses also have varied widely by industry, with the worst damage in the leisure and hospitality businesses - restaurants and lodgings - and "nonessential retail." At the other end, the construction and "essential retail" businesses, such as grocery stores, have lost fewer jobs and recovered more of them than any other sectors.
Moret's recommended recovery plan includes encouraging manufacturers to return operations from foreign companies to the United States and accelerating the state's cultivation of digital industries - such as software development and data storage companies - that rely on high-skilled talent with degrees in computer sciences and related fields from Virginia colleges and universities.
For example, the Senate Finance Committee later unanimously endorsed a bill sponsored by Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, to create the Digital Technology Grant Fund, which would give $5.6 million a year in incentives to Microsoft Corp. over the next four years in return for its commitment to create 1,500 high-paying jobs by moving its software development hub to Reston this year.
The $64 million project will be located "in my district, my home," said Howell, who called the legislation "one of the most exciting bills I've had in my whole [political] career."
However, Moret also wants the state to take advantage of opportunities to move jobs to teleworking, either permanently or in combination with office work, after a pandemic that has relied on remote work to sustain businesses and employment. He wants to place "special focus on rural and small metro areas."
He also wants the state to continue to support the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program the partnership has established to persuade businesses to move operations to Virginia or expand existing operations here by offering them customized assistance in recruiting, hiring and retraining employees.
The new program, working with Virginia's community colleges, is helping companies that the partnership says will create more than 2,000 jobs, with potential for an additional 3,200 jobs across Virginia, including Southside and Southwest.
Gov. Ralph Northam supports a budget amendment proposed by Sen. David Marsden, D-Fairfax, that would provide $4.7 million to the Talent Accelerator Program
Moret said the program should focus on former employees in the hospitality and other industries that may be slow to recover from the pandemic.
"Virginia is going from the back of the pack to the front of the pack very quickly," Moret said.
