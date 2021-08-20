Virginia's governor's race remains competitive, new VCU poll shows

Ex-Gov. Terry McAuliffe is leading GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin in Virginia's race for governor, 40 percent to 37 percent among likely voters, according to a new Virginia Commonwealth University poll.

But the margin of error was plus or minus 5.23 percentage points, making the race a dead heat.

The poll was done by landline and mobile phone numbers of 823 adults and was conducted between Aug. 4 and Aug. 15.

It was conducted by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs.

Wilder, the nation's first elected Black governor, said in a news release that this year's governor's race is a dead heat, but factors that will influence it include upcoming debates and how the COVID-19 pandemic affects turnout and enthusiasm.

McAuliffe leads Youngkin in Northern Virginia, 51% to 24%, while Youngkin leads 52% to 32% in western parts of the state.

The survey found that 23% percent of those polled were undecided or unwilling to vote for either candidate. Liberation Party candidate Princess Blanding also is on the Nov. 2 ballot in the race for governor but was not included in the poll.