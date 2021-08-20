Virginia's governor's race remains competitive, new VCU poll shows

Ex-Gov. Terry McAuliffe is leading GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin in Virginia's race for governor, 40 percent to 37 percent among likely voters, according to a new Virginia Commonwealth University poll.
But the margin of error was plus or minus 5.23 percentage points, making the race a dead heat.
The poll was done by landline and mobile phone numbers of 823 adults and was conducted between Aug. 4 and Aug. 15.
It was conducted by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs.
Wilder, the nation's first elected Black governor, said in a news release that this year's governor's race is a dead heat, but factors that will influence it include upcoming debates and how the COVID-19 pandemic affects turnout and enthusiasm.
McAuliffe leads Youngkin in Northern Virginia, 51% to 24%, while Youngkin leads 52% to 32% in western parts of the state.
The survey found that 23% percent of those polled were undecided or unwilling to vote for either candidate. Liberation Party candidate Princess Blanding also is on the Nov. 2 ballot in the race for governor but was not included in the poll.
The poll found Attorney General Mark Herring, who faces Republican Jason Miyares in the fall, in the strongest position. He leads Miyares, a state delegate form Virginia Beach, 41% to 30% in his bid for a third term, the poll found.
Del. Hala Ayala, D-Prince William, leads the GOP's Winsome Sears, a former delegate, in the race for lieutenant governor, 39% to 31%, according to the polling.
A separate poll released Friday by Roanoke College, which sampled a smaller number of people, showed McAuliffe with a bigger lead, 46% to 38%, with 13% undecided. That poll interviewed 558 likely Virginia voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.
