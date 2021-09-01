Virginia's gubernatorial candidates share sharply opposing views on business, economy

Youngkin said it’s the most common complaint he hears on the campaign trail.

“When the government stands in the way of work, when Virginia has regulations that restrict freedom and entrepreneurship, with Virginia’s high cost of living, it makes it difficult to actually achieve our dreams,” Youngkin said. “Government becomes the problem, not the solution.”

During the event, McAuliffe doubled down on calls for businesses to require their employees be vaccinated, describing the approach as necessary to ensure Virginia and its economy can quickly recover from the pandemic.

Youngkin, meanwhile, continued to argue that individuals should not be required to be vaccinated — by their employers or the government. Youngkin said if he were elected governor, he would undo Gov. Ralph Northam’s vaccine mandate on the state’s workforce.

Youngkin blamed lagging vaccination rates on the government, saying lack of public education and access, particularly among underserved communities, are to blame.

“I am a strong, strong proponent of people getting the vaccine. I've gotten the vaccine, my family has gotten the vaccine. We know that's the best way to stay safe,” Youngkin said. “It's not a decision that I will impose on people. I believe that people have the ability to make that decision for themselves.”

Mel Leonor Follow Mel Leonor Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today