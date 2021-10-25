Virginia's health secretary exits Northam administration

Carey and the Northam administration have weathered an unprecedented pandemic that shut down the state in March and strained its limited disease control resources - a process rife with successes and failures.

Virginia ranks 12th among all states in the share of the people who are fully vaccinated, and never faced a hospital surge crisis like those New York, Texas and Florida faced. As the pandemic progressed but before vaccines became available, the state also tailored restrictions according to regions, helping assuage spikes without blanket lockdowns.

At the same time, state leaders faced harsh criticism for being slow to react as the pandemic progressed. The state’s testing and contact tracing programs were slow to ramp up compared with other states, contributing to public fear and leaving public health officials without key data to make informed decisions on public restrictions. The state’s vaccination program was also slow to ramp up. People of color in the state have at times faced inequitable access to testing and vaccines.

In a letter to Northam’s Cabinet, Carey said serving as health secretary “has been the greatest privilege of my professional life,” and described the last two years as “immersive and all-consuming.”