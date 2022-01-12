Virginia's legislative session has started. Democrats and Republicans will share the power.

The Virginia legislature convened Wednesday to kick off a 60-day session, in which Republicans and Democrats will split majority control of the legislative chambers and struggle to exert their competing visions for the state.
The end of Democrats' unilateral control of the legislature was marked by the election of Republican Todd Gilbert as the next speaker of the chamber, succeeding Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, the first female speaker in the chamber's more than 400-year history.
Gilbert, the second speaker to hail from Shenandoah County, promised from the dais to do the "people's business in the light of day."
"We will address the issues that they told us they were concerned about as we asked them for their votes," said Gilbert, a lawyer who has served in the House since 2006.
Across the way in the Senate, Democrats retained a 21-19 edge. The chamber will soon be presided over by Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Earle-Sears, a Republican, who will be sworn in on Saturday as the first female and woman of color to hold the job.
The legislature convened in person as the state continues to weather the COVID-19 pandemic. The omicron variant has fueled a record-setting number of cases and hospitalizations - straining hospital beds and tests.
In the House, masks were hard to spot on the faces of Republican lawmakers even as close to 200 people gathered in the lower chamber and elected officials sat elbow-to-elbow.
In the Senate, where fewer lawmakers serve, Plexiglass booths surrounded each of the senators' desks. Lawmakers from both parties mingled with each other sometimes without masks.
***
Majority leaders from both parties made their priorities clear during news conferences Wednesday.
House GOP leaders described an agenda that would focus on cutting taxes, slashing government regulations, conservative education policies and protecting law enforcement.
House Republicans, who now hold a 52-48 edge in the chamber, threw their support behind a proposal from Youngkin to give Virginians a $300 tax rebate for individuals ($600 for couples), to double the standard deduction and cut the state's 2.5% grocery tax.
The Senate Democratic Caucus during their own news conference said they support tax cuts, but ones that targeted working-class Virginians disparately hurt by the pandemic.
Instead of doubling the standard deduction, Democrats will seek a refundable tax credit.
"Increasing that standard deduction across the board – you’re going to wind up giving a lot of tax money away to people who don’t need it,” said Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax. “I don’t need a tax cut. But there are a lot of people who do need this additional money."
On education, House Republicans outlined plans to bring more charter schools to Virginia, to ensure race-blind admissions at governor's schools, and to fund school infrastructure and teacher pay raises.
Senate Democrats said they would seek to expand state funding for affordable child care, and measures to cushion the state's teaching workforce. They will propose legislation to make it easier for international and military teachers to get teaching credentials in Virginia. They will also propose more funding for teachers focused on students learning English as a second language.
Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, said she would again introduce a bill to give workers paid family leave.
Members of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus said on Wednesday that they will fight GOP efforts to, in the words of chair Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, “turn back the hands of time” in areas such as voting rights, education, criminal justice, minimum wage increases and protections against evictions.
“Our number one priority is, remains, has always been our public education system, which now is over 50% students of color,” said Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond.
McClellan said the Black Caucus will fight any effort to take from local governments authority over whether to authorize charter schools.
The Black Caucus also said it would also push back on efforts to undo Democrats' "generational reforms" related to criminal justice.
(This is a developing story.)
Patrick Wilson, Michael Martz and Andrew Cain contributed to this report.