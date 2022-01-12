Virginia's legislative session has started. Democrats and Republicans will share the power.

The Virginia legislature convened Wednesday to kick off a 60-day session, in which Republicans and Democrats will split majority control of the legislative chambers and struggle to exert their competing visions for the state.

The end of Democrats' unilateral control of the legislature was marked by the election of Republican Todd Gilbert as the next speaker of the chamber, succeeding Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, the first female speaker in the chamber's more than 400-year history.

Gilbert, the second speaker to hail from Shenandoah County, promised from the dais to do the "people's business in the light of day."

"We will address the issues that they told us they were concerned about as we asked them for their votes," said Gilbert, a lawyer who has served in the House since 2006.

Across the way in the Senate, Democrats retained a 21-19 edge. The chamber will soon be presided over by Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Earle-Sears, a Republican, who will be sworn in on Saturday as the first female and woman of color to hold the job.