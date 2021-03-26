Virginia's legislature has a new caucus focused on the state's Asian American community

Keam said Virginia’s caucus doesn’t yet have officers or a formal structure, work that will take place over the coming weeks.

Subramanyam said the caucus would begin its work with a listening tour across Virginia in April. He said the feedback will inform a policy agenda that will be published in May, to coincide with the Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

“These sessions will help us gauge the issues of concern in these communities,” Subramanyam said. Subramanyam’s parents immigrated from India in the 1970, arriving at Washington Dulles International Airport. Last year, he became the first Indian American elected to the Virginia House of Delegates.

During the virtual event marking the creation of the caucus, Tran spoke of the pain she and other Asian Americans have experienced as a result of the recent violent attacks against Asian people in the U.S. “It’s as if we have been so 'othered' that we're at the point that we’ve been dehumanized,” she said.