Virginia’s main welfare program for families with children is facing a financial squeeze that is forcing a choice on the General Assembly – to cut some programs or dramatically increase the sums the state kicks in to supplement a federal grant.

For years, Virginia has funded a series of programs to augment core services Washington requires with unspent federal funds it is required to pay for core Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. That is the 25-year-old welfare-to-work reform that replaced traditional federal welfare programs. It now pays $489 a month for a family made up of a single parent and one child.

Through 2020, Virginia's particularly strict eligibility standards meant the percentage of families receiving benefits fell from 73 out of 100 who lived below the poverty line just before the reform, to 18.1 in 2020.

The General Assembly in 2020 directed the Department of Social Services to ease the eligibility standards by 10% a year. Yet, the current number of families receiving the benefits, 20,113, represents just under 19 out of 100 Virginia families with children living below the poverty line.

The current $158 million federal grant for the program that Virginia receives hasn’t been enough to fund both the core services that Washington requires and the optional services the General Assembly has approved over the years. They range from community-run jobs programs to domestic violence services to help with transit fees.

Virginia has made up the gap by using funds from the federal grant that it did not spend on the required core services – income benefits, employment and training services and child care – for those optional services.

The state has had a surplus from its core services programs because of its strict eligibility standards and because its monthly cash payments are so low.

Using the surplus, meanwhile, helps hold down the drain on state taxpayers’ dollars.

But that surplus of unspent funds for core services, accumulated over the years, has been shrinking, from $124.9 million the year before the General Assembly ordered a phased-in increase of the eligibility cutoff, to a projected $46.3 million on June 30 and just $4.2 million as of June 30, 2024.

“In order to ensure structural balance, the General Assembly should focus on reductions in the Expanded Programming Category or continuing to support those programs with state general funds,” a state working group that’s been looking at changes to how Virginia uses the federal grant and at the financial trends of the program in Virginia told Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the chairs of the General Assembly money committees during the session.

The budget-writer’s jargon term "structural balance" means a program that does not require changes in the current rate of taxpayer support in order to maintain levels of service.

Emily Griffey, chief policy officer at Voices for Virginia's Children say she was surprised there were not more recommendations in this year's General Assembly to expand the program's reach. She said the working group seemed more focused on the financial issues.

“I think the tough work for the workgroup is still missing … making the recommendations that put us on a path forward,” she said.

Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, a member of the team of House of Delegates negotiators charged with finding a compromise with the Senate over the $1 billion difference between House and Senate versions of the budget, says the conferees are aware of the issue.

He said while no decisions have been made, adjustments to the optional TANF programs are on the table.

Sickles said it is also possible that the budget negotiators will increase the state’s share of the cost. But whatever decision that comes will arrive near the end of discussions over the whole, large portion of the state budget that covers health, behavioral health and social services, once conferees have agreement on the size of the budget – that is, whether to agree to all, some, or none of Youngkin’s $1 billion of tax cuts.

The Senate has proposed spending an additional $1.2 million of state funds and directing an additional $9.8 million from the federal grant. That would cover the additional families that might be covered if Virginia raised the eligibility cutoff by 10 percentage points from the current 32% of the federal poverty level. For a family of a single parent and one child, the poverty level income would be $1,526 a month; 32% is the $489 of cash assistance the family of two receives.

“It hasn’t been an incredibly effective tool for economic security because it reaches few families,” said Griffey, at Voices for Virginia's Children.

Both the House and Senate call for increases for specific groups that provide the optional services.

Currently, Virginia spends just under $57 million on the core services required by the federal grant, but Washington leaves it up to the states to determine eligibility and amount of monthly cash assistance payments. That’s less than administrative costs for Virginia’s TANF program, which total $59.6 million.

The biggest part of core services spending is cash assistance to families, accounting for $41.8 million, with employment and training accounting for an additional $11.5 million. Child care services and a reserve fund account for the rest.

“Sadly for families receiving cash assistance through TANF … they will need more support than cash assistance can offer to reach independence,” Griffey said.

Cash assistance is the single most important tool to help families become self-sustaining, “but we need more wrap-around services, too,” said state Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, whose experience with federal welfare for families predates the TANF reform.

Expanding limited child care funding, for instance, to cover longer periods while a parent starts work or follows a job training program is vital. So is help with transportation, she said.

Virginia spends $102.3 million on the optional programs, mainly run by nonprofits and local governments.

The largest piece of this was the more than $9.2 million to 28 local agencies for services ranging from helping 1,235 adults find work to payment for rent for 3,871, to temporary shelter for 1,913 people who lost their homes, to providing prepared meals for 12,954 people.

An additional $9 million went to community employment and training programs, including Richmond’s Office of Community Wealth Building which over the past several years provided job skills training to 2,409 people and helped 1,275 find work, at a cost of $145 per participant.

Charlottesville’s program helped 39 of 91 participants find work. Lynchburg’s program provided support services to 161, 41 of whom found jobs, while Danville Community College’s programs served 260 people over the years, with 166 finding work.

Other TANF funding for optional programs includes $3.8 million for domestic violence services that have helped 4,500 adults, including 1,286 who went to shelters to escape abuse, and 1,927 children and $3 million to foodbanks for after-school and summer meals for children.

“There’s been a tendency to say it’s your fault if you’re poor,” Favola said. “But people don’t want to be on welfare; who wants to have to worry every day about making ends meet?”