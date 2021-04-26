Virginia's population grows by 630,000; state won't lose or gain any U.S. House seats

"Our population is having fewer babies and seeing more deaths as our population is aging. Immigration was slower than in the decade prior," she added.

Cai said there were generally few surprises for Virginia in Monday's release by the census, which she said is good news for her team of demographers. Their estimate for Virginia's population in 2020, which was hatched in 2018, was just 479 people off from the official census count.

"The biggest surprise was how close our estimates were to the actual census numbers. That's 500 people less than we projected. That is impressively close," Cai said.

Virginia was among 37 states that saw no change in their congressional representation, which the bureau said is "the smallest number of seats shifting among the states" since the current reapportionment method was rolled out in 1941.

Still, according to an agency analysis, Virginia among the 10 runner-up states to almost gain a seat. Virginia ranked seventh in that list.

All told, seven U.S. House seats will shift among 13 states. Texas will gain two seats, while Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon will each gain one seat.