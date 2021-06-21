Virginia's skill game ban is set for next week; Emporia truck stop owner and former NASCAR driver races to court to stop it

Virginia's ban on electronic skill games is scheduled to take effect next week, but a truck stop owner and former NASCAR driver is racing to head off the law in state court, with a state senator as his attorney at the wheel.
Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, filed a lawsuit in Greensville County Circuit Court on Monday on behalf of Hermie Sadler, owner of Sadler Travel Plaza in Emporia and 10 other retail stores that say the state law would unconstitutionally strip them of a major source of revenue that has enabled them to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
The lawsuit names Gov. Ralph Northam, Attorney General Mark Herring and the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority, but it's aimed squarely at General Assembly leaders who pushed for the ban last year and reluctantly agreed to the governor's proposed one-year delay to allow the state to tax the so-called skill game machines and help thousands of small businesses that say they rely on them.
"This is a fight for the small business owner, and the rights of all Virginians to choose how, and where, they want to spend their hard-earned dollars if they choose to gamble now that Virginia has decided to legalize this activity," Stanley said in statement announcing the lawsuit. "To limit that right and ability is not only unconstitutional, but also plainly unfair."
The General Assembly voted last year to ban skill games, rather than regulate and tax them, at the same time it approved: legalized gambling at up to five casinos, including one in Richmond; mobile sports betting; internet sales by the Virginia Lottery; and relaxed rules for charitable gaming operations.
"It kind of sends a mixed message," Sadler said in an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch as the assembly moved to ban the machines.
In a statement on Monday, the former NASCAR driver said he is "standing up for all of the 'Mom and Pop' operators across the state that perhaps own a family store in a rural or urban area of Virginia that are already are struggling now to have to deal with this. It's just not fair."
"This is a sad day for me as a lifelong Virginian," he said. "But I have no choice but to try and protect my business and my family as well as all of those that work with us and their families."
The lawsuit alleges that the ban would deprive Sadler and other businesses of their constitutional rights, while favoring other forms of "actual gambling" over electronic games that rely on skill rather than chance.
"The General Assembly and Governor cannot pick and choose winners and losers in such a manner, especially when free speech and due process rights are at issue," the suit states.
The ban would deprive Sadler's businesses, including two in Petersburg, of more than $750,000 in annual net revenues from 41 skill game machines, according to the lawsuit, which said the income helped offset the economic losses caused by the pandemic and the public health restrictions that the governor imposed on businesses to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The ban posed a political quandary for Northam, who had championed an unsuccessful bill during the same legislative session to regulate and tax the machines. After the public health emergency began, he persuaded the General Assembly to approve a one-year delay that allowed the state to collect more than $100 million in new taxes on the machines while protecting income for small businesses that house them.
However, the governor first had to promise assembly leaders - including Senate Finance Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, and Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, who had pushed for the ban - that he would not support any legislation to extend the operation of skill games beyond July 1, 2021, and, if necessary, would veto it.
Norment said Monday that he is confident that the law banning the machines will survive legal and constitutional challenge, and reminded Stanley that language in the state budget, which also bans the machines, "overrides general law."
"While a law suit of this nature may make good headlines, it advocates poor public policy that Senator Howell and I have consistently objected to," he said in a text message.
Northam fulfilled the promise early this year, when he proposed to eliminate a provision that skill game operators had succeeded in attaching to a separate bill that would have allowed the electronic games to continue operating for another year, until July 1, 2022.
The Senate approved the governor's amendment by a 28-11 vote, over the objection of Stanley, who accused the state of bending to political pressure by lobbyists for casinos and other gaming interests that wanted to block competition by electronic skill games housed in small businesses.
"We have chosen casinos over small businesses," he told the Senate.
The lawsuit makes the same allegation and asks the Greensville court to approve an injunction to prevent the ban from taking effect on July 1.
It alleges that the law violates Sadler's right to free speech and due process by banning skill games in his truck stop and other businesses, while allowing exceptions for family entertainment centers that offer pinball and other arcade games marketed to children rather than adults.
Already, the state has treated electronic skill games differently by regulating and taxing them, but not games offered in local restaurants and family entertainment centers, the suit alleges.
In his statement on Monday, Stanley said the state should allow skill games to be operated in small businesses, rather than confine legal gaming to casinos that may not be easily accessible to many Virginians.
"This is both fundamentally fair, and reflects the policy that Virginia should not exclude someone, or some business, from participating in this form of gambling in the free market just because of their ZIP code, or because they are not some fancy casino, or can't visit some fancy casino," he said.
