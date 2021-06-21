Virginia's skill game ban is set for next week; Emporia truck stop owner and former NASCAR driver races to court to stop it

"It kind of sends a mixed message," Sadler said in an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch as the assembly moved to ban the machines.

In a statement on Monday, the former NASCAR driver said he is "standing up for all of the 'Mom and Pop' operators across the state that perhaps own a family store in a rural or urban area of Virginia that are already are struggling now to have to deal with this. It's just not fair."

"This is a sad day for me as a lifelong Virginian," he said. "But I have no choice but to try and protect my business and my family as well as all of those that work with us and their families."

The lawsuit alleges that the ban would deprive Sadler and other businesses of their constitutional rights, while favoring other forms of "actual gambling" over electronic games that rely on skill rather than chance.

"The General Assembly and Governor cannot pick and choose winners and losers in such a manner, especially when free speech and due process rights are at issue," the suit states.