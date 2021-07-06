Virginia's state retirement trust fund reaches historic high at $100 billion

The Virginia Retirement System Trust Fund has topped $100 billion, a historic high that represents a dramatic turnaround from a year ago, when poor investment performance in the stock market caused a dip in pension funds for hundreds of thousands of public employees.

VRS officials still don't know the final return on investment for the fiscal year that ended last Wednesday night, but the $18 billion increase in the trust fund represents a 22% increase from a year ago that is likely to keep contribution rates "relatively stable" for state and local government employers in the two-year budget that Gov. Ralph Northam will propose in December.

"The health of the trust fund is strong," said O'Kelly McWilliams, an employment attorney who serves as chairman of the VRS Board of Trustees, which will set pension contribution rates this fall for state employees, teachers and other state and local government workers.

Investment income generates about two-thirds of the money necessary to fund current and future benefits for more than 772,000 public employees, retirees and others who have contributed to the VRS, the 18th largest public retirement system in the country. The return on VRS investments for the first 10 months of the fiscal year - through April 30 - was 22.3%.