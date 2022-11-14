Virginia's state revenues remain strong as economic storm approaches

State revenues remain strong, but Virginia lawmakers are bracing for the effects of a recession they expect to be mild and hope will be over by the middle of next year.

As Gov. Glenn Youngkin prepares to revise the economic forecast for the two-year budget he will propose next month, his administration is taking a more "pessimistic" view of the pain ahead because of the Federal Reserve Board's determination to lower inflation by raising interest rates to cool the economy.

"We do believe this is a pretty strong downturn we need to prepare for," Secretary of Finance Steve Cummings told the House Appropriations Committee during its annual budget retreat on Monday at the Science Museum of Virginia.

"The conversation in every board room is, 'OK, the storm's approaching, what are we doing?' " said Cummings, who began his financial career in 1979, when inflation was high.

The outlook is good for this fiscal year, which began July 1. State revenues rose 10.3% last month and 8.3% for the first four months, after adjusting for almost $1 billion in one-time tax rebates delivered to taxpayers in September and October. The state could meet its current budget even if revenues fell by up to 18.1% in the last eight months of the fiscal year.

However, national economic forecasts predict a sharp downturn in gross domestic product in the current quarter, ending Dec. 30, and peaking in the third quarter before recovering in the final three months of the state fiscal year, which ends on June 30.

For workers, the number of jobs is expected to growth 2.4% this year, but likely to decline by 0.4% in the next fiscal year, beginning July 1, as the economy feels the effects of Fed monetary policy using higher interest rates to control inflation at the expense of lost jobs.

Inflation peaked in June at 9.1% compared with the same month a year earlier, and then declined to 7.7% in October, prompting a stock market surge based on hope that the Fed's Open Markets Committee will ease its aggressive plan to increase interest rates when it meets next month.

"The Fed is saying, 'We're not going to stop until we get inflation down' - 7.7 percent is not down," Cummings told the committee.

House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, got the message, but remained optimistic. "We're still looking pretty good, but we'd better be ready to start tapping the brakes," Knight said.

The state's budget is buoyed by a $1.9 billion surplus at the end of the fiscal year on June 30, a year after a record $2.6 billion in excess revenues in the previous year. Youngkin and the assembly took advantage of last year's surplus to adopt about $4 billion in one-time and ongoing tax cuts over two years.

The biggest cut came from an 80% increase in the standard deduction that taxpayers can claim on state income tax returns instead of itemizing deductions. The increase already is affecting state income tax collections, which are expected to decline by $50 million a month.

Youngkin already has signaled that he will propose to deposit almost $400 million in a taxpayer relief fund, but he hasn't outlined how he expects to use it. Republicans are expected to push for an additional increase in the standard deduction and elimination of the local government share of the sales tax on groceries, as well as cuts in corporate income tax in the legislative session that will begin Jan. 12.

House Appropriations staff expects the state to have about $3 billion in additional revenues over the amounts in the two-year budget, which Youngkin deliberately did not increase when he raised the forecast for revenues in the last fiscal year by $1.25 billion.

The cushion will help the state weather an economic downtown, as will financial reserves expected to reach $4.2 billion by mid-2024, a record amount that represents more than 16% of the state's annual revenues from payroll withholding income and sales taxes.

Demand for new spending also is down, with mandatory new spending less than $130 million in the first year and $265 million in the second.

But the state also must cope with the effects of inflation on spending it already has approved in the current budget, including 5% salary increases each year for state employees, teachers and state-supported local employees. House Appropriations staff suggest that the state could increase the raise by 1% at a combined cost of $110.5 million or use the money for one-time bonuses.

Later on Monday, the committee was to hear presentations on how inflation has driven up the cost of transportation improvements and capital projects.

"This is another year of uncertainty," House Appropriations Staff Director Anne Oman told the committee.