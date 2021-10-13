Virginia's state revenues up by 18.4% in September, as governor prepares next budget

But they don't know what will come next, especially if the COVID-19 delta variant prolongs the pandemic and slows the reopening of Virginia's economy.

"Overall, this quarter's revenue performance was strong," said Secretary of Finance Joe Flores, who will review the revenue outlook with General Assembly budget committees next week. "It is important to remember that we are comparing this quarter's performance to the heart of the pandemic closures last year when there was still not a vaccine on the horizon."

As a result, the revenue performance in September and the first three months far exceeded expectations in the current budget, which assumed declines or modest increases in growth. Total revenues increased by 10.6% in the first quarter, compared to the same period a year ago and an expected annual decline of 8%.

The gains came in every major source of revenue for the general fund budget, now about $24 billion a year, which comes from state taxes to pay for core government services such as education, health care and public safety.