Virginia's transportation funding plan was finally in place. 'Then COVID-19 hit.'

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jeff Southard could see Virginia turning the corner on long-term funding of transportation as he prepared to retire this year after 15 years at the helm of an alliance of companies that build highways and bridges, and produce the asphalt and concrete for the work.

The General Assembly had just passed a sweeping transportation package that raised gasoline taxes and made a major commitment to passenger rail and public transit in addition, as well as bond funding for improvements to Interstate 81 in western Virginia. The omnibus legislation also set the stage for a long-term shift away from relying on gasoline taxes for transportation funding.

“It looked like at the conclusion of the legislative session that we had a long-term, sustainable funding mechanism in place — finally,” said Southard, who retired Aug. 31 as executive vice president of the Virginia Transportation Construction Alliance. “And then COVID-19 hit.”

Driving fell 80% as people retreated to their homes, both for work and personal life, in the face of a coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 140,000 Virginians and killed more than 3,000.

The sources of funding for transportation plummeted — taxes on gasoline, vehicle sales, and sales in general.