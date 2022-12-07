Virginia's unemployment trust fund flush again

Virginia's unemployment trust fund is flush again, thanks to $1.2 billion in emergency federal aid that state lawmakers deployed to avoid higher payroll taxes on businesses.

The trust fund balance is almost $1.5 billion after dropping to less than $180 million last year after the state paid benefits to hundreds of thousands of Virginians who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic that began 33 months ago.

"We have put in [more than] a billion dollars and that's how it got back to where it is now," said House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, who was part of bipartisan efforts in 2020 and 2021 to boost the fund with aid from the federal CARES Act and American Rescue Plan Act.

"It was a good place to put that money," said Knight, who became chairman in January after Republicans gained control of the House of Delegates.

The brimming trust fund will spare businesses from higher payroll taxes, including the "fund builder" portion of the tax that the General Assembly and Gov. Glenn Youngkin eliminated this year, but the state continues to struggle in getting unemployment benefits to people who deserve them.

"It's a good thing that the trust fund has a healthy balance, but the program has to make sure money flows through it efficiently and gets to workers," said Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, a University of Virginia labor economist and former member of the Commission on Unemployment Compensation, a General Assembly watchdog panel.

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission issued a scathing report on the VEC a year ago that led to adoption of comprehensive reforms by the General Assembly and Gov. Glenn Youngkin earlier this year. JLARC will present an status update on the reforms on Monday.

Virginia's unemployment compensation system continues to lag well behind most states in key areas, such as timely payment of initial claims, non-monetary determinations of eligibility and the number of days that people must wait for appeals to be decided, according to U.S. Department of Labor statistics through Sept. 30, the last full quarter.

The state ranks fifth in the country for the longest wait for deciding appeals at the first level, at more than 305 days at the lowest level, and 14th at the higher level, about 98 days.

"The system remains broken and dysfunctional," said Martin Wegbreit, director of litigation at the Central Virginia Legal Aid Society.

Wegbreit cites the difficulty of filing and tracking unemployment claims in the long-delayed customer service computer portal launched a year ago and obstacles raised by online security safeguards that he said force people to prove their identity by showing up in person at local employment commission offices.

The VEC hired a new "chief customer advocate" earlier this year in response to reforms the General Assembly adopted, but he said the office is still not fully staffed. "Hiring somebody doesn't provide customer service," Wegbreit said.

Virginia Employment Commissioner Carrie Roth said the agency hired Tamara Jones as chief customer advocate in August and has been interviewing applicants for 14 field positions throughout the state.

"This team will be focused on outreach, education of local advocates and stakeholders, and removing barriers to [unemployment insurance] benefits and services for our customers," Roth said in a letter on Nov. 1 to Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the leaders of key General Assembly committees.

She said the agency is working with customers - and surveying them through the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University - to improve their experience in using a new online portal launched last year.

Roth said in an interview on Wednesday that the online portal is still "the fastest way" for people to apply for unemployment benefits and track their applications. "Recent adjustments may assist those individuals who have had challenges logging on to be able to do so," she said.

In her letter to Youngkin and legislators the commissioner cited significant progress in some key areas, such as the complete elimination of a backlog of 246,273 separation reports that employers must file to determine whether a claimant is entitled to unemployment benefits.

Roth also reported the adjudication of almost 194,000 disputed claims for benefits - including more than 109,000 unresolved at the end of Gov. Ralph Northam's term in mid-January - leaving about 2,800 to complete at the end of November.

The agency also said it had resolved almost 292,000 potentially fraudulent claims, both inherited and newly filed since Youngkin took office on Jan. 15, leaving 31,869 to be determined as of Nov. 28.

Roth said the VEC began a new "identity verification strategy" last month that she predicted would reduce the number of outstanding potential fraud claims by 71%.

On Wednesday, the commissioner acknowledged lags in determining eligibility and paying benefits, but she said the agency also must protect against fraud.

"We've got to make sure these are true individuals who deserve to be paid," she said.

Roth said the agency improved its timely payment of initial claims in October, making 55.5% of them within 21 days, compared with 43.6% through the end of September.

The biggest remaining backlog is appeals, with 98,552 unresolved, as of Nov. 28.

Roth said the agency had 86,546 pending when Youngkin took office and has received an additional 82,390, primarily because it had reduced the backlog of unadjudicated claims. Those claim decisions then became subject to appeal.

Pat Levy-Lavelle, a senior attorney for the Legal Aid Justice Center in Richmond, said, "Our biggest concerns are the statistics that have real people out there hurting behind them."

The long waits for deciding appeals is one of those statistics that Levy-Lavelle said shows VEC lagging, "so there is a lot of progress that has to happen."