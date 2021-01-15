Virtual tribute honors Wilder ahead of his 90th birthday Sunday

Susan Gooden, dean of the school, read from a letter then-Gov. Wilder sent her in July 1991. Gooden, who had attended Wilder's inauguration in January 1990, had written him about her educational pursuits after she had graduated from Virginia Tech and was starting graduate school.

Gooden said that in his return letter, the governor encouraged her to "continue striving to reach your full potential, regardless of the obstacles along the way."

Kaine recalled the day of Wilder's inauguration. He said his wife, Anne Holton, left him at their Richmond home baby-sitting their first-born child, Nat, so that she could attend the historic ceremony with her parents, former Gov. Linwood Holton and former Virginia first lady Virginia "Jinks" Holton.

Wilder remains one of just four African Americans to have served as a governor, along with P.B.S. Pinchback of Louisiana, David Paterson of New York and Deval Patrick of Massachusetts.

This year three African Americans - Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax - are among five candidates seeking the Democratic nomination to succeed Ralph Northam as Virginia's next governor.