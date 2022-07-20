VITA loses 4th executive this year, as Dan Wolf leaves as CAO

The leadership exodus continues at the Virginia Information Technologies Agency, where Chief Administrative Officer Dan Wolf is the fourth high-level executive to resign since Gov. Glenn Youngkin took office in mid-January.

Wolf, who had served as CAO since the agency created the position in mid-2019 and worked in state government for more than 15 years, announced his departure in a LinkedIn post last week that extolled the transformation of VITA under leadership that is now mostly gone.

The agency, created in 2005 under then-Gov. Mark Warner, exited a 13-year, $2.4 billion contract with Northrop Grumman in 2018 to serve more than 65 executive branch state agencies through eight vendors of information technology services.

Since then, it has moved out of its old data center in Chester and into cloud-based computer services and a new home at a massive data center in eastern Henrico County.

"During my time here, I've had the unique opportunity to work with an incredible team on the types of programs that can keep Virginia business moving, enable critical government services, and change lives for the better," Wolf said in the LinkedIn post.

Among other accomplishments, he cited the agency's first diversity, equity and inclusion program for minorities and restoration of its human resources department after previously relying on the central state personnel agency.

"And we have kept our staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic while keeping our customer agencies working to serve all Virginians," he said.

Wolf promised "more news coming soon on my next chapter," but didn't divulge his future plans.

Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter said Wolf was leaving for another job.

"Dan Wolf is a dedicated public servant with decades of experience and Governor Youngkin thanks him for his service," Porter said. "Wolf resigned from his role at VITA for another professional opportunity and we wish him the best."

Wolf is the fourth high-profile departure from VITA since Youngkin replaced Chief Information Officer Nelson Moe in late January.

Moe's replacement, CIO Phil Wittmer, resigned less than a month later to return to Kansas, where he previously has served as chief information officer. Chief Information Security Officer Michael Watson served as interim CIO until Youngkin appointed Robert Osmond, a former information technology expert at the Virginia Department of Transportation, to lead the IT agency. Watson remains in his previous role at VITA.

Soon after the governor replaced Moe, Chief Operating Officer Jon Ozovek resigned and ultimately became an executive at Iron Bow Technologies, based in Reston and one of the contractors providing computer hardware and services to Virginia government agencies. Moe subsequently went to work at Iron Bow, as well.

Deputy Chief Operating Officer Demetrias Rodgers, who had become acting COO after Ozovek's departure, resigned in May to become chief technology officer at Planet Technologies, based in Germantown, MD.

VITA had created the positions of chief operating officer and chief administration officer in a reorganization under Moe in 2019 after the state "disentangled" itself from the contract with Northrop Grumman the previous year. He hired Ozovek as chief operating officer to coordinate operations and customer service, and Wolf to oversee internal administration, including planning and strategy, legal affairs, finance and budget, work with outside partners.

Wolf was serving as interim director of legal and legislative affairs at the agency before he was promoted to chief administrative officer. Previously, he had worked at the Department of Transportation and more than eight years at the attorney general's office.

Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Beth Levermore will serve as interim CAO while the agency conducts a search for Wolf's permanent replacement.