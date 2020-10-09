VITA moving data center servers as part of transition to cloud, new business model

The Virginia Information Technologies Agency is moving out of its Chester data center and into the "cloud," the interconnected digital universe that Gov. Ralph Northam ordered state agencies two years ago to begin using to store data instead of relying on nearby buildings filled with computer servers.

VITA, as part of its now-complete shift to a system of multiple vendors for IT services instead of Northrop Grumman Corp., began moving computer servers early last month from Commonwealth Enterprise Solutions Center in Chester to a new data center in eastern Henrico County that Unisys Corp., the state's contractor for data storage, opened in August.

The IT agency has moved 225 computer servers to begin a process that ultimately will take more than 3,000 servers to the QTS data center in Sandston by the end of 2021, about six months before the lease expires on the Chester facility. Most of the roughly 350 employees who had worked there for Northrop Grumman are working for new state IT vendors.

But the move also represents a new way of thinking at VITA, a previously maligned IT agency that is embracing the use of cloud technologies to safely store information critical to more than 60 executive branch agencies while working to improve the way it serves them and responds to outages that affect their operations.