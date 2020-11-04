Voters approved the constitutional amendment on redistricting. Here’s what’s next.

The commission is expected to curb what proponents consider egregious gerrymandering, the practice of moving voters from one district to another to guarantee the most victories for a particular party. Federal courts found House Republicans had racially gerrymandered the state’s maps in the 2011 redistricting process.

The commission

The commission will be made up of eight lawmakers and eight citizens. Legislative leaders in the House and Senate will select the eight lawmakers from the two major parties, yielding four from each party.

The eight citizen members will be picked by a committee of five retired circuit court judges; four are selected by legislative leaders from both parties, and the foursome will elect the fifth. The group of judges will pick citizen members from two lists of 16 people who have volunteered for the job, each submitted by the leaders of the two major parties.

“If you're thinking that's a lot, or that it's a complicated process, it is. All of those checks and balances are necessary to ensure things are even keel and no one side gets over on the other,” said Brian Cannon, executive director of FairMapsVA and OneVirginia2021, groups that pushed for the amendment in the legislature and in the referendum.