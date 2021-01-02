Voting access, eligibility will be key topics in upcoming General Assembly session

Weeks after an election that saw unprecedented early balloting amid the pandemic, voting will again be a focus for Virginia lawmakers in the General Assembly session that starts Jan. 13.

Democrats, who gained the majority in 2020, continue efforts to expand access to voting. Republicans have introduced a number of bills to heighten scrutiny of who is eligible to vote.

Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, says he will introduce bills meant to halt confusion that resulted on Election Night. Republicans dominated the balloting among the 1.6 million Virginians who voted in person on Election Day and Democrats dominated the 2.8 million early votes cast in person or by mail.

Some local registrars did not post their early vote totals until after 11 p.m. on Nov. 3, which led to late shifts toward the Democrats.

Deeds said in a newsletter to his constituents that he will introduce a bill to require all localities to count absentee ballots in the same manner.

"Late swings in election totals creates a perception that something is amiss when that is certainly not the case," he wrote. "We have to do better to remove any perception of wrongdoing."