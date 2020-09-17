Voting guide: How, where and when to cast your vote ahead of the November election

Voting in the November election formally kicks off Friday in Virginia, when polling places will open for in-person voting and absentee ballots will stream out through the mail to voters who request them.
Like so much this year, the voting process in Virginia will look vastly different compared with years past on a number of fronts — the key one being that more voters than ever are expected to seek alternatives to in-person voting on election day.
New election dynamics come as the COVID-19 pandemic and general unrest nationwide frame the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Democrats, who completely control state government in Virginia after taking over the House and Senate from the GOP in January, have used their newfound power to expand access to the ballot this fall.
All eligible voters in Virginia can now request an absentee ballot. Voters will no longer be required to show a photo ID at the polls and there is a new, longer list of acceptable forms of identification. Absentee ballots sent via mail now come with prepaid return postage. Voters who want to avoid the postal system can now cast their absentee ballots at a drop-off box.
So far 824,000 Virginia voters have requested absentee ballots by mail — surpassing the total 262,877 absentee ballots requested in 2016.
However you plan to vote, here’s a look at when, where and how to participate in this year’s election.
Casting an absentee ballot
For the first time, Virginians eligible to vote in a general election will be able to request and cast absentee ballots without citing a state-approved excuse, like travel or illness. Virginians can apply to vote absentee by mail through the Department of Elections website at vote.elections.virginia.gov.
Registrars are expected to mail all ballots that voters already have requested by the end of the day on Friday.
The last day to request an absentee ballot is Friday, Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. Absentee ballots submitted by mail must be postmarked by election day, Nov. 3 and received by noon on Nov. 6 to be counted. This is the first time the state will process ballots received after election day.
The hundreds of thousands of voters who will soon receive their absentee ballots in the mail will find prepaid return postage in the packets. At the request of Gov. Ralph Northam, the General Assembly this summer appropriated $2 million to cover the cost of postage, a measure designed to ease the voting process.
National debate over changes to the U.S. Postal Service — which the agency has said are now on hold until after the election — are expected to discourage at least some voters from mailing in their ballots.
For these voters, Virginia election officials are offering drop-off boxes where people can cast their absentee ballots. Virginia will join at least 11 other states that have ballot drop boxes set up in some or all counties, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Any voter can use the drop off locations to drop off their ballot, or someone else’s, without verifying their identity.
According to state guidance to local election officials, unmanned drop boxes must be under constant video surveillance, emptied each day and designed to prevent removal or tampering.
The drop off boxes will be available at registrar’s offices and satellite early voting locations starting Friday through Oct. 31. They’ll be available at every precinct on election day. Because the state is giving localities significant say over how to set up their drop boxes, voters should contact their local registrar for more details.
Citing COVID-19, Virginia election officials this year are waiving a requirement that voters have a witness when filling out their absentee ballots.
“If you believe you may not safely have a witness present while completing the absentee ballot for the November 3, 2020 Election, you are not required to have a witness present. Accordingly, you may disregard the witness signature requirement,” state officials advise on the Virginia election’s website.
Safety concerns
Democrats are urging voters to vote early or by mail — a strategy designed to increase voter turnout while reducing the chances for a spike in COVID-19 cases. To that end, Gov. Ralph Northam and prominent Democrats on the November ballot are expected to break with tradition and cast early ballots in the fall elections.
Governors and candidates traditionally vote on election day in publicized appearances, a ritual seemingly going away this year.
President Donald Trump, as well as Republicans at the state level, have raised concerns about the security of the nation’s elections this year. Trump has repeatedly discouraged voters from using drop-off boxes, instead urging people to vote by mail or in person.
Last month, Trump tweeted: “Some states use ‘drop boxes’ for the collection of universal mail-in ballots. So who is going to ‘collect’ the ballots, and what might be done to them prior to tabulation? A Rigged Election? So bad for our Country. Only absentee ballots acceptable!”
While elections experts have said voter fraud is extremely rare, the topic is likely to engender debate until election day.
In hopes of assuaging concerns, the Virginia Department of Elections this week rolled out a public campaign highlighting efforts to protect the process.
As part of the department’s recommendations, voters should look for the “Official Election Mail Authorized by the U. S. Postal Service” signage on any elections-related mail they receive to confirm it came from election officials.
“Campaign groups have been mailing absentee ballot applications. Both parties have done it,” said Virginia elections Commissioner Chris Piper. “This seal means it’s officially from us.”
Voting in person
Traditional in-person voting — where voters present their identification and fill out their ballots at a polling place - will continue as usual this fall.
Under Virginia law that took effect July 1, any voter can cast a ballot in person starting 45 days before the election — a period that begins Friday and ends on the Saturday before election day, Oct. 31. (Polling places are closed for in-person voting on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 in preparation for election day, Nov. 3.)
Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
Voters can find their polling place at: elections.virginia.gov/casting-a-ballot/
Voters will now have a wider array of options to verify their identity.
In addition to a driver’s license or passport, voters can now present a school- or university- issued student I.D, an employer-issued photo ID, or any current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document with the voter’s name and address.
The new voter I.D. law was a key component of Democrats’ agenda during their first legislative session in power. Republicans broadly opposed the legislation, alleging that relaxed identification requirements - and the elimination of the photo ID requirement - could threaten the security of the state’s elections. Democrats argued that election fraud is extremely rare and that the photo ID requirement disenfranchised many voters who did not have such identification, particularly people in low-income communities, or older voters who no longer drive.
What’s on the ballot?
Voters in Virginia will be making choices for president, and for a U.S. Senate seat, as well as the state's 11 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. They’ll also be asked to weigh on amendments to the Virginia constitution, including one that would rework how the state draws the boundaries of legislative and congressional districts.
For more information about the ballot, visit: https://www.elections.virginia.gov/casting-a-ballot/candidate-list/
(804) 649-6254
Twitter: @MelLeonor_