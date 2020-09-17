Voting guide: How, where and when to cast your vote ahead of the November election

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Voting in the November election formally kicks off Friday in Virginia, when polling places will open for in-person voting and absentee ballots will stream out through the mail to voters who request them.

Like so much this year, the voting process in Virginia will look vastly different compared with years past on a number of fronts — the key one being that more voters than ever are expected to seek alternatives to in-person voting on election day.

New election dynamics come as the COVID-19 pandemic and general unrest nationwide frame the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Democrats, who completely control state government in Virginia after taking over the House and Senate from the GOP in January, have used their newfound power to expand access to the ballot this fall.

All eligible voters in Virginia can now request an absentee ballot. Voters will no longer be required to show a photo ID at the polls and there is a new, longer list of acceptable forms of identification. Absentee ballots sent via mail now come with prepaid return postage. Voters who want to avoid the postal system can now cast their absentee ballots at a drop-off box.

So far 824,000 Virginia voters have requested absentee ballots by mail — surpassing the total 262,877 absentee ballots requested in 2016.