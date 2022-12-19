Voting will be fast, counting slow in 4th District Democratic primary

Voting will begin early on Tuesday to determine the winner in a Democratic primary battle to succeed the late Rep. Donald McEachin in Congress, but the outcome won't be known until the following day.

The voting will take place from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. at eight polling locations across the 4th Congressional District - including two in Richmond, and one each in Henrico and Chesterfield counties in a party-run firehouse primary.

The primary already faces one challenge in federal court, with another suit expected in state court on Monday.

Chesterfield businessman Tavorise Marks, one of the four Democratic candidates, said on Monday that he intends to file a lawsuit in Richmond Circuit Court to allege that the party suppressed voter turnout by holding the primary on a Tuesday instead of a Saturday and limiting the number of polling locations.

The Democratic Party of Virginia said it will count the votes on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in a proceeding supervised by representatives of each campaign and the news media at party headquarters in downtown Richmond.

Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, and Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Chesterfield, are the front-runners in a four-candidate field to face Republican nominee Leon Benjamin in a state-run special election on Feb. 21 in a district that is heavily Democratic and centered in the Richmond area.

The other Democratic contenders are Marks and former Del. Joseph Preston, D-Petersburg.

Richmond lawyer Paul Goldman, a former state Democratic Party chairman and law partner of Morrissey, already has filed a lawsuit in federal court over the plan for conducting the so-called firehouse primary, which is an unassembled party caucus.

Democratic Party spokesman Liam Watson said the compressed primary process was necessary after Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an order a week ago for a special election to fill the seat of McEachin, 61. He died suddenly on Nov. 28, three weeks after winning a fourth term by handily defeating Benjamin a second time.

The Republican governor also set a deadline of Dec. 23 - this Friday - for nomination of candidates for the special election, which the state will run with normal hours and polling locations across the 4th Congressional District, stretching from Richmond south to the North Carolina line.

But the primaries to nominate candidates must be run by the parties themselves, either by an assembled caucus - organized at a single location - or an unassembled firehouse primary.

Republicans picked their candidate on Saturday, nominating Leon Benjamin, a Richmond minister who lost to McEachin in 2020 and on Nov. 8.

Morrissey, Goldman and Marks assailed Democrats for setting the primary on a Tuesday rather than a Saturday, which they contended disenfranchised working class voters who couldn't go to the polls on a weekday.

They also challenged the number and placement of polling locations in a district that sprawls over all or parts of 15 localities. The Democratic Party initially established five polling locations, excluding Chesterfield, where Morrissey lives, and then added three more, including one in North Chesterfield, outside of his state Senate district. One of the polling stations, in South Richmond, is in his Senate district.

In a call, Marks said that while he was knocking doors for his campaign, some residents mentioned their challenges in getting to one of the voting locations on a work day, or that they lacked sufficient transportation.

Marks said he hopes his lawsuit can spur adjustment to campaign laws in future special elections.

"It's about preventing this from happening in the future," Marks said. "It's unfair and disenfranchising our voters."

Watson, the Democratic Party spokesman, said: "We have as many locations as the number of volunteers would allow," estimating that more than 200 volunteers underwent training over the weekend to help run the polls.

Republicans voted on Saturday in a single location in Colonial Heights - a Christian school run by Del. Mike Cherry, R-Colonial Heights. The GOP canvass was held over five hours, compared with 11 hours of voting for Democrats.

"If you were going to do it on a Saturday, you weren't going to do eight locations," said Jared Leopold, an aide to McClellan. "It's hard to build and staff."

The Democratic campaign has unfolded unpredictably and dramatically.

Initially a showdown between McClellan and Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, the vice chair and chair of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, respectively, the campaign changed dramatically when Morrissey, who is white but has a strong political base among Black voters, entered the race the day after Youngkin's order setting the special election date.

On Thursday, faced with division in the party and the region's Black political leadership, Bagby dropped out and threw his support to McClellan. That prompted the entire Democratic Party establishment to rally behind McClellan, including McEachin's widow, Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin.

Campaign flurry

On Monday, Morrissey and McClellan were dashing to events across the district to campaign for their voters to turn out for the primary. Morrissey planned to attend four pizza party rallies at low-income apartment communities for seniors in Richmond's Church Hill neighborhood and Hopewell.

McClellan planned to begin her day in Emporia, campaigning alongside former Del. Roslyn Tyler, D-Sussex, a senior Black leader who lost her seat last fall to Republican Otto Wachsmann the GOP took a narrow edge in the House of Delegates.

McClellan also planned a stop in North Chesterfield before ending with a campaign swing in Ettrick at the historic train station that McEachin helped to provide federal funding to renovate and make more accessible. Ettrick, a historically Black community, is home to Virginia State University, where McClellan's father taught. She graduated from Matoaca High School.

"She wants to end it in her home town," Leopold said.

Virginians do not register by party, but 4th District Democrats will require voters on Tuesday to sign a statement "declaring themselves to be a Democrat." Voters also must bring a photo ID or other permissible proof of address.

Here are the eight polling places for the Democratic primary:

* Brunswick Conference Center – 100 Athletic Field Road, Lawrenceville, 23868

* Dogtown Dance Studio – 109 W 15th St., Richmond

* Diversity Richmond – 1407 Sherwood Ave., Richmond

* IBEW Local 666 – 1390 E Nine Mile Road, Highland Springs, 23075

* Tabernacle Baptist Church – 444 Halifax St., Petersburg, 23803

* Meadowdale Library – 4301 Meadowdale Blvd., North Chesterfield, 23234

* Surry Parks & Recreation Center – 205 Enos Farm Drive, Surry, 23883