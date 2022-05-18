VPAP: Dem incumbents who lost Va. House races had big financial advantage

The seven Democratic incumbents who lost contests for the Virginia House of Delegates last fall had significant financial advantages over their GOP opponents, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

For instance, Del. Martha Mugler, D-Hampton, outspent Republican A.C. Cordoza by more than 12-to-1 - $645,832 to $52,172 - but Cordoza won the contest by 64 votes.

In a case in which both candidates spent more than $1 million, Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery, outspent Republican Jason Ballard $1.67 million to $1.05 million, but Ballard prevailed by 2,700 votes, according to VPAP.

Democrats ousted former Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, as the party's House leader on April 27, the day lawmakers gathered for the veto session. Funding of campaigns has become one of the issues in House Democrats' leadership contest.

The Washington Post, citing VPAP, has reported that while Filler-Corn funneled more than $4 million into House contests and Democratic committees, she had $900,000 left in December between her PAC and her campaign account.

Del. Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth, led the effort to oust Filler-Corn, who was Virginia’s first female House speaker before her party lost control of the House in 2021, making her the minority leader starting in January.

Democrats held a 55-45 advantage in the chamber going into the November elections. Republicans now hold 52 seats to Democrats' 48.

Democrats who voted to remove Filler-Corn cited, among other reasons, the loss of the chamber. They also say they like Scott’s ability to assemble a coalition that’s diverse both racially and geographically.

Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, said earlier this month that he was exploring a run for House Democratic leader. Del. Rip Sullivan, D-Fairfax told the Post that he is also considering a run for the job. Both were allies of Filler-Corn, who also would have the option of seeking the post again.

House Democrats could pick their new leader whenever lawmakers return to Richmond to vote on a new state budget. House and Senate negotiators gave not reached an agreement on the two-year spending plan, which is scheduled to take effect July 1.