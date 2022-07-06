VRS counts on last year's earnings to weather this year's market storm

The Virginia Retirement System is counting on last year's record earnings to weather this year's gathering storm in investment markets.

VRS officials don't know yet how much the trust fund's investments earned in the fiscal year that ended on June 30, but Chief Investment Officer Ron Schmitz says it will "fall fairly well short" of the 6.75% assumed rate of return they use to calculate contribution rates and offset future liabilities.

VRS expects to determine the final return on investment for the fiscal year in early August. "Given market volatility, returns will be more muted," Scott Andrews, Gov. Glenn Youngkin's newly appointed chairman of the VRS Board of Trustees, in a presentation to the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission on Tuesday.

Through the end of March, the retirement trust fund had earned a return of 6.07% and held about $106.3 billion in assets. A month later, on April 30, the fund had declined by about $3.6 billion in value and the return had been cut by more than half to 3.1%, VRS told the legislative commission.

"This certainly has been a more challenging year in the markets than it was last year," Schmitz said.

Last year, VRS earned a 27.5% return that he said "gives us a little bit of wiggle room, and a lot of ability to absorb a disappointing year like this year."

Investment returns account for about two-thirds of annual payments to retirees in a system of more than 772,000 active, retired or inactive public employees. Teachers account for the largest pension plan, supported both by state and local government, with 157,649 active members, followed by local political subdivisions with 109,557 and state employees with 73,952 (not including state police, other law officers and judges).

The retirement system expects to benefit from the General Assembly's decisions this year not to lower pension contribution rates by state and local government, and to invest an additional $1 billion in state money into the trust fund to reduce long-term pension liabilities.

VRS already has received a $750 million payment that is estimated to save the system about $1.4 billion over 20 years. The new state budget promises an additional $250 million by the middle of next summer if revenues exceed the forecast in the fiscal year that ended on June 30, which would push the total estimated long-term savings to $2 billion.

House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, who sits on JLARC with Senate Finance Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, said Wednesday that he expects that state revenues to hit the target.

"I am fairly confident that we are going to exceed projections and capture that $250 million," he said.

The decision not to lower contribution rates state and local government pay for teacher and state employee pensions is expected to save the state an additional $550 million over 15 years by reducing unfunded liabilities, JLARC staff said in their semi-annual report on legislative oversight of the system.

"Although unfunded liabilities still remain, we're making considerable progress reducing those liabilities," VRS Director Trish Bishop told the legislative commission.

Bishop said VRS had reduced total unfunded liabilities - for teachers, state employees and local political subdivisions - from $26.7 billion in market value in the 2019-2020 fiscal year to $12.2 billion in the fiscal year that ended a year ago, thanks to the record investment returns. The liabilities are considerably higher when calculated by actuarial value, which smooths both gains and losses over a five-year period.

As a result, the funded status of the biggest pension plans has risen from about 65% for state employees and 62% for teachers a decade ago to more than 85% for both plans last year, based on market value. The plans are funded at more than 77% of their long-term liabilities based on actuarial value.

"VRS' funded status is in solid position," said Andrews, the board chairman and CEO of Northern Contours & Harvest Equity Investments.

However, the outlook is clouded by economic uncertainty, with inflation, higher interest rates and the threat of potential recession roiling markets.

Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, asked JLARC for updated results on the investment returns since the end of March.

"Do you have any idea about the decline that has taken place between March and today?" Norment asked.

After returns ended April at just over 3%, Schmitz said they were slightly positive in May and "pretty negative" in June.

He said gains in private equity investments were not enough to "greatly offset" losses in public equities, but he was pleased by what he described as the system's "strong" performance relative to benchmarks that approximate how various investments should have fared in financial markets.

In an interview on Wednesday, Schmitz said he wasn't surprised that investment returns had fallen after last year's record run, but thinks it's premature to say the economy is headed into recession, with revenue and earnings projections "still quite strong."

"The odds of a recession in 2023 are a little higher than they were three to four months ago," he said. "It's not necessarily a given."