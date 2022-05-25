VRS names new chief investment officer to build retirement trust fund

The Virginia Retirement System has named a new chief investment officer to protect and build the trust fund that provides most of the money for pension benefits to state employees, teachers and other public workers.

The VRS Board of Trustees voted on Wednesday to appoint Andrew H. Junkin - current chief investment officer for the state of Rhode Island - to succeed current CIO Ron Schmitz, who will retire in January. Junkin will begin work at VRS in September, with Schmitz remaining through the end of the year.

Virginia has a much bigger retirement system than Rhode Island, with more than $106 billion at the end of March to serve more than 751,000 active, retired and former public employees. In comparison, the Employees' Retirement System of Rhode Island operates a $10.5 billion pension fund and $2 billion defined contribution plan for about 32,000 public employees.

VRS Board Chairman A. Scott Andrews said Junkin "has demonstrated vision and skill as an investor in both the public and private sectors."

"He has led high-performing teams, worked collaboratively in a range of environments and developed innovative investment strategies," Andrews said. "His collective experience serves as a critical foundation to continue the excellence and performance of the VRS investment program."

Before serving as CIO in Rhode Island, Junkin worked at Wilshire Consulting, an investment banking company in California, for 15 years, including five as its president. Before that, he worked as senior consultant and president at Asset Services Co. in Oklahoma.

VRS relies on a combination of its own internal investment staff and outside money managers to oversee investments that partly offset the need for state and local government contributions to pay for employee pension benefits.

The General Assembly is expected to act next week on a new budget that could include a one-time investment of up to $1 billion in the VRS trust fund to reduce $19 billion in unfunded long-term pension liabilities that the system has carried for its five state plans - including teacher retirement - since deep investment losses during the Great Recession.

Those losses were worsened by chronic state underfunding of its retirement obligations for state employees and teachers until the assembly adopted a series of pension reforms in 2012 that included a commitment to fully funding the contribution rates certified by VRS to meet long-term retirement liabilities.

The Senate's version of the budget includes a $1 billion payment to VRS that would reduce contribution rates paid by state and local governments for their employees' retirement, about $76 million more than then-Gov. Ralph Northam proposed last year in his parting budget. The House included $500 million for VRS in its spending plan.

Budget negotiators are working to reach an agreement this week between the House of Delegates and Senate on revisions to this year's state budget and a new one for the next two years, beginning July 1. The assembly is scheduled to return to Richmond next Wednesday to take up the budgets and other legislation unresolved during the regular session that ended on March 12.

VRS notched a record 27.5% return on investments in the last fiscal year, which ended June 30, raising the trust fund above $100 billion for the first time.

The results may not be as good this year as the stock market has fallen in the economic fallout over rising inflation, high energy prices and the three-month-old Russian invasion of Ukraine, which prompted Gov. Glenn Youngkin and other Virginia political leaders to call for the system to withdraw investments in Russia.

"I look forward to joining the dynamic, nationally recognized VRS investment team that is known for innovation and successful investment strategies," Junkin said Wednesday.

"My goal is to build on this team's achievements, remaining focused on VRS' efforts to deliver investment returns within the risk parameters of the fund, and to ensure retirement security for Virginia's dedicated public servants."