VRS rewards investment professionals with $7.8 million in incentives after record year for pension trust fund

VRS created the "investment professionals' pay plan" to attract and retain employees to the system's internal investment division, which manages about one-third of its assets. The plan bases incentive pay on how VRS investments perform compared with third-party benchmarks over three and five years.

In the last fiscal year, VRS investments earned 2.2% more than the system would have expected under its asset allocation policy, which aims at diversifying where it puts its money.

"VRS’ approach, consistent with industry best practice, is to manage to a broader opportunity set, beyond just U.S. stocks and bonds," spokeswoman Jeanne Chenault said Tuesday.

Last year's gains should lower the cost of paying for future pension liabilities in the next two-year state budget, which will reflect contribution rates that the VRS Board will recommend next month for state and local government employers to pay from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2024.

Gov. Ralph Northam, who will propose a new budget in December before leaving office the next month, told legislators in August that a rise in the stock market has been "profoundly good for the Virginia Retirement System that funds the retirement for police officers, teachers and public workers all over Virginia."