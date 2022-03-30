Wage theft suit settled for subcontractor workers on GAB, other sites

Almost two dozen workers employed by drywall subcontractors building a new home for the General Assembly and other big construction projects in Virginia have received payouts to compensate for allegedly unpaid overtime under settlement of a federal lawsuit filed against three Richmond-area companies.

Under the settlement, approved by U.S. District Judge Henry Hudson on Jan. 26 and first reported by WRIC-Channel 8 this week, 22 workers received a total of $54,326 for their claims of wage theft by two drywall subcontractors and the company that hired them for the high-profile construction project next to Capitol Square, as well as other major public and private construction projects in Virginia.

The payments ranged from $574 to $21,628 for 19 employees of two drywall subcontractors, and $500 each for three employees of one other subcontractor not named in the suit for allegedly similar labor practices.

The settlement also requires the companies to pay $86,000 in attorneys fees for the lawyers representing workers in the case, which was filed in December 2020.

"It's a fair settlement for our clients," said Matthew Kaplan, a Fairfax County attorney who specializes in violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act, which sets federal requirements for overtime wages.

The lawsuit alleged that Capital Interior Contractors and two of its drywall subcontractors, GTO Drywall Inc. and RDIC Inc., improperly misclassified employees as independent contractors to avoid paying their time-and-a-half for overtime hours, as well as other benefits.

In the settlement agreement presented to Hudson in late December, the companies denied the allegations and any liability for "alleged failure to pay overtime compensation," or that the workers were jointly employed by Capital Interior and the subcontractors it hired for the jobs.

"Specifically, there is a bona fide dispute as to whether Defendants were employers or joint employers and whether the workers were improperly classified as contractors who should have been paid overtime compensation," lawyers for the workers said in a memorandum of support for the settlement.

A state investigation found a year ago that dozens of workers had been improperly classified as independent contractors and not fully compensated for overtime hours on the new General Assembly Building at the corner of East Broad and North Ninth streets in downtown Richmond.

The project is part of a $300 million overhaul of prominent state properties next to Capitol Square. The new General Assembly Building is expected to be completed this year and reopen for the legislative session scheduled to begin in January.

It was among 34 high-profile construction projects, private and public, that the lawsuit alleged had used subcontractors who used labor practices that violated federal wage and hour laws.

Last fall, then-Attorney General Mark Herring brought felony embezzlement charges against the two drywall subcontractors, alleging that through worker misclassification the companies had deprived workers them of full wages and the state of taxes for benefits such as unemployment insurance and workers’ compensation.

RDIC, or Richmond Drywall Installers Constructors Inc., pleaded guilty in December and agreed to pay $21,000 in fines and restitution for misclassifying its employees as independent contractors.

It was the first conviction won by a new worker protection unit in the attorney general's office, which had investigated the charges with the Office of the State Inspector General.

The guilty plea came as a surprise to Capital Interior Contractors Inc., which had hired the drywall subcontractors.

“Capital does not condone such practices,” Nate Story, the company's attorney, said in a statement in December. “Capital continues to investigate this issue and is committed to legal compliance and fair wage practices.”

Two workers, Gilberto Rosales and Hector Jose Polanco-Alvarez, filed the civil lawsuit in December, 2020. Dozens of other workers subsequently joined the action.

Under the settlement, GTO paid Rosales $1,715 and RDIC paid $4,301 to Jennifer Munoz, mother of two children with Polanco-Alvarez, who died last fall.

The agreement outlined payments for a primary group of workers for GTO and RDIC, as well as a secondary group of employees at another subcontractor hired by Capital Interior for which detailed payroll and time records weren't available. The payments to the primary group represented estimates of unpaid overtime, doubled, with an additional $400 each, with additional awards for Rosales and Munoz.

For the primary group, 19 of 22 plaintiffs agreed to participate in the settlement. In the secondary group, only three of 11 workers agreed to participate and one other worker could not be contacted, according to the court documents. Capital Interior paid $500 each to those three workers, who cannot take further legal action against the company, but could make further claims against the subcontractor that hired them.

Kaplan, one of the lawyers for the workers, said the lawsuit addressed what he called "a broad problem in the construction industry in Virginia."

"There is a problem of people using subcontractors who don't follow wage and hour rules," he said.

As a result, Kaplan said, companies that do follow the rules "are at a significant disadvantage" in competing for construction contracts.

Labor unions representing workers for those companies have pushed hard to focus attention on what they consider unfair labor practices in Virginia.

"It was great to see the workers get the payments they deserve," said Frank Mahoney, spokesman for the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters.