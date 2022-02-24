War in Ukraine likely to be felt most in Virginia at the gas pump

As the United States and its allies ratchet up the cost to Russia for its military invasion of Ukraine, Virginians are likely to feel the price at the gasoline pump, regardless of what they think about Russian President Vladimir Putin and his grievances against NATO.

With gasoline prices already rising because of demand and inflation, the deadly Russian onslaught against a country on Europe's doorstep, if not front parlor, is generating the kind of uncertainty that financial markets hate and consumers must bear the consequences.

"The typical person really doesn't care about Ukraine," said Kent Engelke, chief economic strategist and managing director at Capitol Securities Management, Inc., in Richmond. "It's not a core value. What we do care about is oil prices."

The United States imports about 700,000 barrels of oil each day out of the 18 million barrels it consumes, Engelke said. "Where is that going to come from?"

President Joe Biden has begun to impose a series of heavy economic sanctions against Russian banks, oligarchs and other institutions that prop up Putin's regime with the aim of making them pay a high cost for aggression against a sovereign nation.

Biden and U.S. allies announced on Thursday that they are imposing "sweeping financial sanctions and stringent export controls that will have a profound impact on Russia's economy, financial system and access to cutting-edge technology," the White House said in a statement.

The sanctions have not yet targeted Russia's critical energy sector, the source of most of its wealth, because of the benefit to Putin of higher prices on consumers for oil, natural gas and other crucial products, but the willingness to do so may ultimately be the clearest measure of U.S. and European resolve.

"If the Europeans are serious about this, they will apply sanctions to [Russian] natural gas exports, but that is going to be very costly for them," observed Stephen Long, an associate professor of political science and global studies at the University of Richmond.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in his first political crisis since succeeding Angela Merkel, suspended certification of the Nord Stream II natural gas pipeline that Germany had hoped would supply it with natural gas from Russia to replace coal and nuclear as energy sources.

Biden followed suit the next day with sanctions on the company building the pipeline, but Long noted, "There's no gas flowing through the pipeline yet and it's still there - they're not destroying it."

Virginia's elected leaders - from members of Congress to the governor's office - expressed strong support for Ukraine and condemnation of Russia as the scope of the military invasion became clear.

"Putin's invasion of Ukraine is an assault on a sovereign nation and will have devastating consequences for Ukrainian citizens," Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, wrote on Twitter on Thursday morning. "This senseless, unprovoked attack undermines democracy worldwide and we must hold Russia accountable."

Richmond resident Phil Wilayto doesn't agree that the attack was "unprovoked." A longtime leftist anti-war and labor activist, Wilayto argues that Russia "has legitimate security concerns about the expansion of NATO eastward."

He blames the U.S. and its allies for helping to orchestrate a coup against the former pro-Russian president of Ukraine in 2014, prompting concerns among Russian-speaking residents in parts of Ukraine, including Crimea, which Putin abruptly annexed later that year.

Regardless of whether the invasion is "morally right or politically wise, it's not a simple land grab," said Wilayto, editor of the Virginia Defender newspaper, which published his detailed account of the conflict's origins earlier this month.

Former Gov. Jim Gilmore dismisses Russian security concerns as "baloney" and sees the invasion of Ukraine as a first step by Putin to reassert the dominant role in Europe that ended with the Cold War and dissolution of the Soviet Union.

Long, at UR, agrees that Putin doesn't have a valid rationale for the invasion. "This is part of a pattern of probing NATO's resolve," he said.

Gilmore and U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., say Putin's actions have strengthened NATO rather than weakened it, but the invasion has heightened economic uncertainty here at home, where the Federal Reserve already has been readying for a series of interest rate hikes to counter high inflation.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine does introduce "geopolitical uncertainties" to the economy but it is too early to know how that might affect the U.S. economy and interest rates, said Thomas I. Barkin, the president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.

Speaking on Thursday to business, government and civic leaders at a luncheon in Colonial Heights, Barkin held to his view that it is time for the Federal Reserve Bank to move towards normalizing interest rates from historic lows of 0%.

"The short answer is I don’t know,” Barkin said when an audience member asked about the impact of the Ukraine invasion on the Fed's monetary policy.

“The longer answer is that most of my colleagues [on the Fed's governing board] - and certainly my own point of view - is it is time to normalize rates,” said Barkin, who was a voting member in 2021 of the Federal Reserve Bank’s Federal Open Market Committee, or FOMC, that makes key decisions about interest rates.

“It is time to normalize rates because underlying demand in the economy is quite strong, because unemployment is low, labor markets are very tight, and because inflation is elevated and persistent," he said.

“This is a classic time when we would want to raise rates to try to get to stable prices,” Barkin said.

“Does this Russian invasion of Ukraine change that underlying logic? The answer is no one knows exactly where this is going to go,” he said.

The greatest vulnerability in the U.S. economy is higher gasoline prices, which already have prompted Youngkin to push for a 12-month rollback in the latest 5-cent-per gallon increase in Virginia's motor fuels tax and Biden to consider actions to reduce the federal gas tax.

Virginia Democrats argue that the state's tax has little to do with the price of gasoline at the pump.

"The news we're hearing out of Europe is going to have a lot more to do with the price of gasoline than gutting this source of revenue for transportation," Del. Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax, said in debate over the state budget in the House of Delegates on Thursday.

Potential disruptions in petroleum supplies - from foreign wars to domestic pipeline supply problems - "tend to push up crude oil prices," said Morgan Dean, spokesman for AAA Virginia.

"The market does not like uncertainty, and that is where we are today," Dean said.

Petroleum suppliers had a new example of the system's vulnerability on Thursday, when an apparent leak in a major interstate oil pipeline disrupted the flow of products along the East Coast through Virginia.

Less than a year after a computer ransomware attack shut down the Colonial Pipeline, the former Plantation Pipeline, now called the Products (SE) Pipeline, halted deliveries Wednesday night after an oil sheen was discovered in a storm drain in a suburb of Atlanta.

A spokeswoman for Morgan Kinder, the Houston-based owner of the pipeline, said the company did not know the cause or extent of the leak, but was working to restore service for customers in Virginia and other Southeastern markets

"I've been more narrowly focused than globally focused today," Michael O'Conner, president of the Virginia Petroleum & Convenience Marketers Association, said Thursday. "I don't think there's any question this is a glitch in the system that's going to take time to work out."

Beyond oil, Virginia imports little from either Russia or Ukraine, which rank 41st and 42nd as state trading partners, according to the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. Coal exports from Virginia could suffer if the U.S. imposes sanctions on energy and mineral exports, the partnership said, but that hasn't happened yet.

But Wilayto predicted the effects of sanctions would be felt in both directions.

"I think there's going to be a lot of unintended effects," he said. "There's going to be economic consequences for us in this country in terms of rising prices for oil and gas."

John Reid Blackwell contributed to this story.