Warner and Gade spar on health care in final debate

Daniel Gade, the Republican vying for the U.S. Senate seat held by two-term Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said Tuesday he does not support repealing the Obama-era Affordable Care Act, even as he would like to see key parts of the law stripped away.

Gade, who has spent months criticizing the health care reform law, sought to distance himself from the GOP’s decade-long push to repeal the ACA — at a time when many voters list health care as a top priority and as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“There’s plenty of room to upgrade the ACA, and there’s no room at all for just some kind of magical repeal bill that he thinks that I’m for,” Gade said. “I’ve never called for a repeal of the ACA in total, I think that the Republicans who do so are making a mistake because they’re just trying to kick the can down the road for their own political advantage.”

Gade’s comments came during the third and final debate between the two candidates in advance of the Nov. 3 election, in which about a million Virginians have already cast ballots.

The debate at the studio of WTVR-CBS 6, was hosted by the AARP, which advocates for the interests of people over the age of 50, and largely focused on health care.