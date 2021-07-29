Warner confident on bipartisan infrastructure bill, but calls larger spending plan 'a herculean task'

"If we do not provide sufficient support, we risk leaving these Americans behind in the economy’s reopening," they wrote. "For many of them — particularly workers of color and low-wage workers — these impacts could be permanent unless we invest in them now."

Kaine and Klobuchar said the COVID-19 pandemic had worsened a previous "mismatch between skills that workers were able to access and skills that businesses needed."

"Congressional investments in workforce training and support are essential to position workers for the new, skilled jobs that are going to be part of the post-pandemic economy," they said.

Warner hopes the budget reconciliation package offers another chance for his thwarted proposal to create an infrastructure bank, which the negotiators dropped from the bipartisan infrastructure plan because of a dispute over requiring prevailing wage rates for labor.

"It's crazy not to have that tool in the toolkit," he said. "I was very disappointed that the infrastructure bank got taken out."