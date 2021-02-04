Warner 'enthusiastic and optimistic' as he takes top Senate intelligence post in new Congress

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., once again is happily following the example of predecessor, Sen. John Warner, R-Va.
Mark Warner, just elected to his third six-year term, rose this week to become chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. He is the first Virginian to chair a Senate committee since John Warner, who led the Senate Armed Services Committee before his retirement in 2008.
Warner filled the Senate seat vacated by his unrelated namesake, whom he had challenged unsuccessfully in 1996 with a campaign bumper sticker that proclaimed “MarkNotJohn.”
“I’m very proud to follow in his footsteps,” Warner said of the former senator during a news briefing on Thursday.
Warner rose to the top post on the intelligence committee under a power-sharing agreement Democrats and Republicans reached Wednesday to govern the equally divided Senate after elections that leave Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, as the tie-breaking vote.
The vice chairman — a role Warner had held in the last two sessions of Congress — is now Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.
“I want to make sure we maintain its bipartisan reputation,” Warner said.
Warner played a leading role in the development and passage of a bipartisan $900 billion package of emergency relief that Congress adopted in late December to help Americans survive the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and help them get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The package, passed as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, was meant as a bridge to further emergency aid under the new administration of President Joe Biden, who has proposed $1.9 trillion in new relief that Democrats may try to push through Congress without bipartisan support.
Warner said he prefers a package that can pass with bipartisan backing, which would mean “both parties have to buy into the results.” He said the $600 billion package proposed recently by centrist Republicans, led by Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, “does not nearly meet the needs that are out there.”
He said is willing to follow “dual paths” that include Biden’s Democratic-backed proposal and continuing negotiations with Republicans on a potential compromise.
Warner said he favors additional stimulus payments that are targeted more narrowly to the people who most need them. He takes a similar approach to funneling emergency funds to state and local governments most in need. In Virginia, faring better economically than many states, he said that would include the tourism-dependent Williamsburg area, which he said has been “hard hit” during the pandemic.
He pledged to take $50 billion from different parts of the president’s proposed package to make a push to make broadband telecommunications available and affordable to all parts of Virginia and the rest of the country. The pandemic, with work and education relying on the internet, has shown that broadband “is not a ‘nice to have’ — it’s a necessity in 2021,” he said.
Warner has already jumped into efforts in the new Congress to improve the health care system under the Affordable Care Act, including a traditionally Republican proposal to allow sale of health insurance across state lines “with appropriate consumer” protections.
He also has introduced legislation with newly elected Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., to get additional federal money that Virginia and other states had left on the table by not expanding their Medicaid programs sooner under the Affordable Care Act. Virginia expanded its program on Jan. 1, 2019, and enrollment has increased by more than 520,000 Virginians.
The federal government is paying 90% of the bill, but Virginia could have received 100% support for five preceding years if it had agreed to expand Medicaid beginning in 2014.
Warner is especially proud of his work on the intelligence committee, which he said would take a much harder look at what he called “anti-government extremism,” especially on the political right wing, and cyber-espionage that allowed Russian operatives to penetrate sensitive U.S. government computer networks last year.
“I’m starting this Congress with more enthusiasm and optimism than I have in years,” he said.
