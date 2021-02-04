Warner 'enthusiastic and optimistic' as he takes top Senate intelligence post in new Congress

The package, passed as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, was meant as a bridge to further emergency aid under the new administration of President Joe Biden, who has proposed $1.9 trillion in new relief that Democrats may try to push through Congress without bipartisan support.

Warner said he prefers a package that can pass with bipartisan backing, which would mean “both parties have to buy into the results.” He said the $600 billion package proposed recently by centrist Republicans, led by Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, “does not nearly meet the needs that are out there.”

He said is willing to follow “dual paths” that include Biden’s Democratic-backed proposal and continuing negotiations with Republicans on a potential compromise.

Warner said he favors additional stimulus payments that are targeted more narrowly to the people who most need them. He takes a similar approach to funneling emergency funds to state and local governments most in need. In Virginia, faring better economically than many states, he said that would include the tourism-dependent Williamsburg area, which he said has been “hard hit” during the pandemic.