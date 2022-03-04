Warner, Kaine announce $350,000 for Housing Opportunities Made Equal

Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both Virginia Democrats, said Friday that Richmond's Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Virginia, Inc. (HOME) will receive $350,000 in federal funding to support fair housing.

The funding was awarded through the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Fair Housing Initiatives Program.

“Too many Virginians are denied equal housing opportunities because of illegal discrimination,” Kaine said in a statement. "As a former fair housing attorney, I’ve seen how housing impacts a family’s health and financial well-being."

Warner added: “Discriminatory practices should never prevent Virginians from accessing affordable and fair housing opportunities."

HOME is a nonprofit that has been in operation for more than 50 years. It says it purpose is "to address housing-related systemic inequities that perpetuate segregation, concentrations of poverty, and wealth inequality."

The senators said HOME will use the funds for virtual fair housing workshops and enforcement-related activities.