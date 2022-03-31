Warner, Kaine: Revoke Va. breeder's license for 'horrific' abuse of dogs

Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine are urging a federal agency to suspend and move to revoke the license of Envigo's Cumberland County facility, condemning its "continued horrific mistreatment" of beagle dogs and puppies it breeds for research.

The senators said that under federal law the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service could seek up to $730,000 in penalties from Envigo "for its repeated noncompliance" with the Animal Welfare Act.

The senators, both Virginia Democrats, are urging the agency to act after multiple federal inspections found more than 70 animal welfare violations at the Cumberland site, including instances of puppies being euthanized without anesthesia.

With new protections for experimental animals, Stanley calls for adoption of rescued beagles “These dogs, they never saw what grass was like,” the state senator said. “They never knew what their noses were good for. They never knew freedom on a leash to walk around.”

Last year People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals conducted an undercover investigation at the facility, citing mistreatment among 5,000 beagle dogs and puppies bred and housed at the site. PETA posted disturbing video of beagles housed in what it called a "prison like factory."

Four federal inspections have resulted in dozens of reported violations at the site.

Mortality records at the facility showed that from Jan. 1, 2021 to July 22 "over 300 puppy deaths were attributed to unknown causes, however, the facility has not taken additional steps to determine the causes of death in order prevent similar deaths of other puppies in the future," according to a July inspection report by the United States Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

A November inspection report on the facility found that "many young puppies are not receiving anesthesia" before being euthanized. The report also found that euthanasia injections without proper veterinary care have "have been found to be painful, stressful, and uncomfortable" and frequently have caused "unnecessary pain and distress."

The report found that 30 beagles between the ages of 2 and 7 showed signs of severe dental disease and assorted others had problems with their feet, eyes and skin.

An inspection report on the facility released in March found that dozens of dogs were injured in fights, several got their feet stuck in the flooring of kennels, and inspectors noted instances of "wet food with varying amounts of mold."

“It is clear to us that Envigo has been derelict in its duty to provide for the humane care of its dogs, and is unable to abide by the basic standards set forth by the Animal Welfare Act,” Warner and Kaine wrote to Kevin Shea, administrator of the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The senators said that by law the agency can seek civil penalties of up to $10,000 per violation of the Animal Welfare Act, meaning that it could seek up to $730,000 in penalties from Envigo "for its repeated noncompliance. "

On its website Envigo tells researchers that it is important to partner with "a supplier whose social housing solutions nurture and promote healthy, well-socialized animals." It asserts that "the purebred beagles at our Cumberland, Virginia location develop in a dynamic social housing environment."

General Assembly efforts

Abuses of beagles bred for research at the facility prompted a bipartisan effort in the regular General Assembly session that ended March 12. Sens. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County and Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, co-sponsored four measures that passed the legislature without opposition.

The bills, awaiting action by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, would:

* Prohibit a dealer or breeder with certain violations of the Animal Welfare Act after July 1, 2023 from engaging in further sales of dogs or cats;

* Require breeders of cats and dogs for an animal testing facility to keep records of the animal for five years and submit quarterly reports to the state veterinarian;

* Require such a breeder of unneeded dogs or cats to offer them for adoption before they are euthanized;

* Tighten language in state law to note that such dogs and cats are considered "companion animals" and come under animal cruelty regulations unless they are actively involved in bona fide medical and scientific experimentation.

Stanley also has spearheaded efforts to find new homes for 400 beagles removed from the facility. He and his family adopted two of the dogs.