Warner, Kaine seek more relief for restaurant industry

Virginia's senators are asking the U.S. Senate to send more relief to restaurants still struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sen. Mark Warner and Sen. Tim Kaine, both Democrats, asked the Senate leadership on Wednesday to take action to replenish the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, an emergency aid program that fell more than $40 billion short of fulfilling requests for help.

The American Rescue Plan Act created the fund with $28.6 billion, far less than the $120 billion that Warner and Kaine proposed last year in a relief bill that ultimately became part of the package that President Joe Biden signed in March.

Restaurants across the country responded with 278,000 applications seeking $72 billion in aid.

"In light of the extraordinary demand for the program, we urge you to replenish the Fund to meet the current need among eligible applicants,” they wrote Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. on Wednesday.

The senators did not specify a dollar amount for additional relief, but they support legislation introduced by Sen. Krysten Sinema, D-Ariz., that seeks an additional $60 billion for the industry.