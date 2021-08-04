Warner, Kaine seek more relief for restaurant industry

Virginia's senators are asking the U.S. Senate to send more relief to restaurants still struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sen. Mark Warner and Sen. Tim Kaine, both Democrats, asked the Senate leadership on Wednesday to take action to replenish the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, an emergency aid program that fell more than $40 billion short of fulfilling requests for help.
The American Rescue Plan Act created the fund with $28.6 billion, far less than the $120 billion that Warner and Kaine proposed last year in a relief bill that ultimately became part of the package that President Joe Biden signed in March.
Restaurants across the country responded with 278,000 applications seeking $72 billion in aid.
"In light of the extraordinary demand for the program, we urge you to replenish the Fund to meet the current need among eligible applicants,” they wrote Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. on Wednesday.
The senators did not specify a dollar amount for additional relief, but they support legislation introduced by Sen. Krysten Sinema, D-Ariz., that seeks an additional $60 billion for the industry.
They asked the leaders for legislation that would provide "additional funding to meet the outstanding demand for the program," including help for restaurants in Virginia.
"Virginia’s restaurants play a major role in the commonwealth’s economy, employing over 300,000 people prior to the pandemic," Kaine and Warner said. "Ensuring that restaurants and similar small businesses in Virginia and across the country have the resources they need to stay solvent will facilitate a speedy economic recovery.”
In Virginia, restaurants and other parts of the state's hospitality and tourism industries are seeking $300 million in grants from the $4.3 billion the state received in federal aid under the American Rescue Plan Act.
"We're pleased they recognize the restaurant industry still needs some help," said Eric Terry, president of the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging and Travel Association.
Gov. Ralph Northam and General Assembly leaders included the money in the budget that the House of Delegates and Senate are expect to approve on Wednesday.
The spending plan includes $50 million for the Virginia Tourism Corp. and more than 100 local tourism marketing organizations, as well as $250 million for the Rebuild VA program to provide emergency grants to businesses hurt by the pandemic.
