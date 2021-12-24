Warner, Kaine tell Va. Supreme Court its congressional map would put undue burden on 3 women in delegation

Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine have written to the Virginia Supreme Court to say that its proposed congressional map puts "the heavy weight of change" on the three women in Virginia's delegation.

"Although the proposed map makes some changes to each of Virginia's eleven Congressional Districts, the most impactful geographic changes occur in the three districts currently represented by women," the senators wrote, referring to Reps. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, Elaine Luria, D-2nd and Jennifer Wexton, D-10th.

In the letter, first reported by Blue Virginia, the senators say they do not mean their comments as a partisan critique of the court's proposed map, but they "believe it is possible to spread the burden of changing district lines across the entire delegation, rather than asking the women in our delegation to shoulder a disproportionate burden."