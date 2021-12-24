Warner, Kaine tell Va. Supreme Court its congressional map would put undue burden on 3 women in delegation

Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine have written to the Virginia Supreme Court to say that its proposed congressional map puts "the heavy weight of change" on the three women in Virginia's delegation.
"Although the proposed map makes some changes to each of Virginia's eleven Congressional Districts, the most impactful geographic changes occur in the three districts currently represented by women," the senators wrote, referring to Reps. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, Elaine Luria, D-2nd and Jennifer Wexton, D-10th.
In the letter, first reported by Blue Virginia, the senators say they do not mean their comments as a partisan critique of the court's proposed map, but they "believe it is possible to spread the burden of changing district lines across the entire delegation, rather than asking the women in our delegation to shoulder a disproportionate burden."
The court's proposed map would move the 7th District, represented Spanberger, from its base in the Richmond suburbs to Northern Virginia. The map also would draw Luria out of the 2nd District, based in Virginia Beach. The 2nd, already one of the state’s most competitive districts, would lose its portion of Norfolk and gain part of Chesapeake, among other changes. (Members of the U.S. House are not required to live in the districts they represent.)
The 10th District in Northern Virginia, represented by Wexton, would now stretch from Albemarle County north through Fauquier to Loudoun County.
The job of redrawing Virginia's congressional and legislative boundaries fell to the state Supreme Court after the state's new Redistricting Commission bogged down along partisan lines. The court appointed two experts to draw the proposed maps - Bernard Grofman, nominated by Democratic legislators, and Sean Trende, nominated by GOP lawmakers.
The court has held two public hearings on the proposed maps and will soon decide whether to amend or implement the experts' proposals.
Donald W. Lemons, chief justice of the state Supreme Court, plans to step down from the post at the end of this year and to retire from the court Feb. 1.
(804) 649-6645
Twitter: @AndrewCainRTD