Virginia's two U.S. senators, both Democrats and former governors, sought to intervene in the General Assembly on Monday to urge repeal of a state constitutional amendment that forbids same-sex marriage.

Sen. Mark Warner and Sen. Tim Kaine wrote an unusual letter to General Assembly leaders to ask their support in passing legislation that could, if enacted this year and again next year and then approved in a statewide referendum, eliminate the state constitutional prohibition on same-sex marriage that voters approved in 2006.

Kaine, who was governor when voters ratified the amendment, has called it one of his greatest regrets from his gubernatorial term. With the U.S. Supreme Court signaling the possibility of a ruling to overturn its 2015 decision making same-sex marriage a constitutional right, he and Warner want the state to act now to prevent same-sex couples in Virginia from losing the right to marry.

Same-sex marriages are not prohibited now, but Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, writing in support of the Supreme Court's June ruling that overturned the constitutional right to abortion, urged the court to revisit other decisions, including Obergefell v. Hodges, which found the prohibition against such unions to be unconstitutional. Thomas wrote in June that the court should review and reverse previous “errors” under the 14th Amendment right to equal protection, as it did in overturning the right to abortion under Roe v. Wade.

"It is long past time that Virginia’s governing document conveys to same-sex marriages the same freedoms, rights, and responsibilities that are afforded to all other constitutional marriages," the senators said in a letter to House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott; Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax; House Minority Leader Don Scott, D-Portsmouth; and Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City.

The Senate, controlled by Democrats, voted 25-14 on Monday to back Senate Joint Resolution 242, proposed by Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, to take the first step to repeal the constitutional amendment that defines marriage as “only a union between one man and one woman.” A separate bill proposed by Ebbin to recognize marriages as lawful regardless of sex previously passed the Senate by a 25-12 margin, with three Republicans supporting it. Senate Bill 1096 also would ensure that clergy and religious organizations have the right to refuse to perform any marriage.

The constitutional resolution would face likely defeat in the Republican-controlled House of Delegates, which refused to take up a House version of the legislation — House Joint Resolution 553, introduced by Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax.

“I’m hopeful that Senators Warner and Kaine’s call for action by the General Assembly will be heeded, particularly in the House of Delegates," Ebbin said on Monday. "The overwhelming majority of Virginians support marriage equality and want our governing documents to reflect the realities of our times.”

Adopting or repealing a constitutional amendment requires the assembly to adopt resolutions in consecutive sessions, with a legislative election in between. A measure then goes to voters in a statewide referendum.

All members of the General Assembly are up for election in November. The assembly, then controlled by Democrats, adopted a similar resolution in 2021, but elections that year gave Republicans a majority in the House, which rejected the second resolution last year.

When a GOP-led House subcommittee defeated Sickles' proposed amendment in 2022, representatives of The Family Foundation and the Virginia Catholic Conference spoke against the measure.

“In light of current federal law,” Virginia’s constitutional prohibition against same-sex marriage “is a dormant position," Jeff Caruso of the Virginia Catholic Conference said at the time, "but federal laws can change.”

The push to repeal the amendment comes less than two months after President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act, which Congress adopted to ensure that all states must recognize legally performed marriages, even if those states do not allow same-sex marriages.

Warner and Kaine warned: "If Obergefell is overturned, then LGBTQ Virginians will likely lose the right to marry the person they love unless the General Assembly repeals the ban in Virginia’s constitution. Virginia’s circuit courts would be prohibited from issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples due to the prohibition in the Commonwealth’s constitution."

Both senators were co-sponsors of the Respect for Marriage Act, which Biden signed on Dec. 13. Virginia's congressional delegation split along party lines on the law, with all seven Democratic representatives supporting it and all four Republicans opposing it.

"Although the 'Respect for Marriage Act' provides full faith and credit for state-issued marriage licenses, the legislation does not require a state to issue a marriage licenses to same-sex couples," Kaine and Warner wrote.

