Warner pitches aid plan for minor league baseball franchises

U.S. Senator Mark Warner, D-Va., whiffed the last time he and other members of Virginia's congressional delegation tried to include minor-league baseball franchises in a federal emergency COVID-19 aid package in December.
But Warner is back at the plate with a new plan to use $550 million in unspent federal emergency aid to help minor-league teams in Virginia and other states weather a financial crisis after the pandemic canceled their 2020 baseball seasons and shortened this year's schedule of games.
"In many of these communities, if we don't see this kind of relief, these teams might go out of existence," Warner said during a media call on Tuesday morning.
The peril already is apparent to minor-league franchises such as the Richmond Flying Squirrels, which lost 90% of its revenue last year, and in small and medium-sized Virginia communities with teams that lost their affiliations with major-league clubs as part of a painful contraction of baseball's professional farm system last year.
"The Richmond Flying Squirrels are extremely grateful to Senator Warner for his leadership role in supporting our ball club and franchises across the commonwealth and country," Flying Squirrels CEO Todd "Parney" Parnell said in a statement on Tuesday.
"The help provided by the bill Senator Warner is co-sponsoring will be critical for us in many ways as we hire back employees, continue to ramp up operations and provide family friendly entertainment, and year-round community impact, our fans and partners are used to seeing," Parnell said.
The Flying Squirrels, a Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, are among five Virginia teams in the Minor League Baseball system that lost their seasons last year and are playing 20 fewer games this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which temporarily ended large public gatherings because of the public health emergency.
Virginia also hosts the Norfolk Tides, a Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles; the Fredericksburg Nationals, a Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals; the Lynchburg Hillcats, a Low-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians; and the Salem Red Sox, a Low-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox in the Roanoke Valley.
The proposed bill also will include four Virginia teams in the Appalachian League - the Danville Otterbots, the Pulaski River Turtles, the Bristol State Liners and the Bluefield Ridge Runners. The 10 teams in the league no longer are Single-A affiliates of major league franchises, but have become part of a collegiate summer league pipeline in partnership with Major League Baseball and USA Baseball.
Warner wants to help minor league teams, and the communities they serve, by providing them an opportunity to apply for federal grants of up to $10 million each to replace as much as 45% of the revenues they made in 2019, the year before the pandemic.
He tried in December, as one of the leaders of a bipartisan push in the Senate for a $900 billion emergency relief package that ultimately included money for shuttered entertainment venues, but not minor league baseball franchises.
"We weren't able to get that done," Warner said.
Part of the problem was wariness in Congress over giving federal aid to major league sports owners. A public furor erupted last year when the Los Angeles Lakers received a $4.6 million forgivable loan under the Payroll Protection Program in the CARES Act. The Lakers quickly repaid the loan.
Warner's proposal, co-sponsored with Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., would not allow grants to teams owned by major league franchises.
The Salem Red Sox are partially owned by the Boston Red Sox, their major league affiliate, but General Manager Allen Lawrence said he doesn't think that would disqualify the team from receiving a grant under the proposed legislation.
"Some teams across the country are owned 100 percent by their major league affiliates, and that's not the case for us," Lawrence said.
"The grant would certainly go a long way toward helping us get our heads back above water," he said.
The program would be modeled on the Save Our Stages Act, part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act passed on Dec. 27, that was designed to bring relief to shuttered entertainment venues that could not safely reopen during the pandemic.
Instead of introducing the proposal as a standalone bill, Warner said, "It will have to be attached to another piece of legislation."
The options include the $974 billion infrastructure bill that a bipartisan group of senators, including Warner, have developed with support from at least 11 other senators from both parties.
"I think we're going to get a bipartisan infrastructure deal that will be good for Virginia and good for America," he said Tuesday.
One of the sticking points in the infrastructure legislation is how to pay for $579 billion in new spending over five years. The proposal would allow the "repurposing" of unspent money from other COVID-19 emergency relief packages, which is the same approach that Warner is considering to use for aid to minor league baseball teams.
President Joe Biden "has agreed in the infrastructure package to allow us to repurpose some money," he said.
Other options include a potentially huge spending package that Senate Democrats are considering trying to pass as a budget reconciliation package on a likely party-line vote. A third option is a separate small business assistance bill that is being assembled to provide additional relief to restaurants.
The half-billion dollars sought for the minor league baseball is small compared to those big spending packages, but the money could be salvation for teams that have lost one full season and part of this one.
The Salem Red Sox started play on the road on May 4 and will play 60 games at home, or 10 fewer than in 2019. Next season, they'll play 66 home games and a total of 132, compared to a normal schedule of 70 games each at home and away.
"For us, six to 10 home games, that's a lot when you're playing 60 or 70," said Lawrence, the general manager.
"We see ourselves as much more than a baseball team," he said. "We're part of the community."
(804) 649-6964