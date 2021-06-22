Warner pitches aid plan for minor league baseball franchises

The options include the $974 billion infrastructure bill that a bipartisan group of senators, including Warner, have developed with support from at least 11 other senators from both parties.

"I think we're going to get a bipartisan infrastructure deal that will be good for Virginia and good for America," he said Tuesday.

One of the sticking points in the infrastructure legislation is how to pay for $579 billion in new spending over five years. The proposal would allow the "repurposing" of unspent money from other COVID-19 emergency relief packages, which is the same approach that Warner is considering to use for aid to minor league baseball teams.

President Joe Biden "has agreed in the infrastructure package to allow us to repurpose some money," he said.

Other options include a potentially huge spending package that Senate Democrats are considering trying to pass as a budget reconciliation package on a likely party-line vote. A third option is a separate small business assistance bill that is being assembled to provide additional relief to restaurants.

The half-billion dollars sought for the minor league baseball is small compared to those big spending packages, but the money could be salvation for teams that have lost one full season and part of this one.