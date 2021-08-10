Warner proclaims 'biggest infrastructure investment in our lifetimes,' but path is uncertain in House

But Warner came under pressure on Tuesday from a coalition of left-leaning groups in Virginia, who released a poll that claims broad public support for Biden's proposal to raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans and corporations to pay for priorities that didn't make it into the infrastructure package. Those priorities include universal child care, paid sick leave, free community college, expanded Medicare benefits and measures to combat climate change.

"Now is the time to unrig the tax system and rebuild our economy so that everyone has a meaningful change to prosper, care for their families and secure the future for coming generations," said the Commonwealth Institute for Fiscal Analysis and 36 other organizations, including the Virginia Education Association and the Virginia League for Conservation Voters.

Warner acknowledged the need to address tax fairness, but he said his role has been to find consensus on new spending and how to pay for it.

"It's been a little bit of yin and yang," he said. "In the infrastructure group, I kept trying to maybe increase the number and around the Democrats' budget resolution, I kept trying to bring the number down."

"I'm not sure all of the aspirations that are laid out in the budget resolution are going to be able to be met," Warner said, "but I think it's worthwhile to have a fulsome debate on that."