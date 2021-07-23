Warner says bipartisan infrastructure bill could come to Senate floor on Monday

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said Friday that he expects the bipartisan infrastructure bill to reach the Senate floor on Monday.

“Monday’s the key day," Warner said in a telephone interview.

Warner is part of a bipartisan group of more than 20 senators who are seeking to finalize an agreement on the nearly $1 trillion package.

Senate Republicans on Wednesday blocked an initial effort that would have led to debate on the package, but Warner expressed optimism Friday that consensus is close.

The proposal would include $579 billion in new spending plus $394 billion in baseline spending. To date, a problem has been how to pay for the package because Republicans won’t support higher taxes and President Joe Biden does not want to raise user fees.

In Richmond on Friday, Warner visited the 108-year-old Mayo Bridge with John Kim, a city of Richmond bridge engineer. The senator then offered an update on the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

"We are this close," Warner said, standing near the bridge with several local legislators, including Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond and Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg.