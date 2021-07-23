Warner says bipartisan infrastructure bill could come to Senate floor on Monday

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said Friday that he expects the bipartisan infrastructure bill to reach the Senate floor on Monday.
“Monday’s the key day," Warner said in a telephone interview.
Warner is part of a bipartisan group of more than 20 senators who are seeking to finalize an agreement on the nearly $1 trillion package.
Senate Republicans on Wednesday blocked an initial effort that would have led to debate on the package, but Warner expressed optimism Friday that consensus is close.
The proposal would include $579 billion in new spending plus $394 billion in baseline spending. To date, a problem has been how to pay for the package because Republicans won’t support higher taxes and President Joe Biden does not want to raise user fees.
In Richmond on Friday, Warner visited the 108-year-old Mayo Bridge with John Kim, a city of Richmond bridge engineer. The senator then offered an update on the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
"We are this close," Warner said, standing near the bridge with several local legislators, including Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond and Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg.
"It is my hope and expectation that we will conclude our negotiations today and a deal will be announced ... and that the bill will come to the floor at least on the first step of the process of getting it approved, on Monday," Warner said.
"It is time for this to happen," Warner said. "If we can't get together on infrastructure, we can't get together on anything."
While the senators seek to finalize the bipartisan package, Biden and Democrats plan to follow it with a much larger bill.
