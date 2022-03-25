Warner touts $5 million in federal funding for Mayo Bridge

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., stopped in Richmond on Friday to tout $5 million in federal funding for the Mayo Bridge.

Warner tweeted Friday that federal investments will "get this bridge the critical updates it needs." He said the money will fund "major structural fixes so it can last at least 75 more years, all while creating local jobs."

The new federal budget includes billions of dollars in aid for Ukraine and authority for Virginia and other states to receive all of the money promised to them last fall for highways and bridges in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Warner and Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., have highlighted the $5 million for rehabilitating the Mayo Bridge across the James River in downtown Richmond; nearly $4 million for a new federal inspection service facility at Richmond International Airport and $2 million for construction of the southern portion of the new Fall Line Trail in Petersburg and through Virginia State University in Ettrick, among other projects.

Warner had visited the bridge in August to tout the federal infrastructure package. City engineer John Kim said at the time that water causes cracks in the 108-year-old span. As water freezes, it expands, causing cracks and pushing concrete out, he said.

Kim joined Warner at the bridge again on Friday, along with area legislators, including Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond and Dels. Jeff Bourne, Betsy Carr and Delores McQuinn, all Richmond Democrats, and Del. Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico.

In 2020, the American Road and Transportation Builders Association said 6,395 bridges in Virginia need repairs and 577 of them are “structurally deficient," according to the Arlington-based Alliance for Innovation and Infrastructure.