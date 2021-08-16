Warner wants answers about 'worst-case scenario' in Afghanistan

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, says congressional panels must "ask tough but necessary questions" about "why we weren’t better prepared for a worst-case scenario involving such a swift and total collapse of the Afghan government and security forces."
"We owe those answers to the American people and to all those who served and sacrificed so much," Warner said in a statement Monday amid reports and images of chaos in Kabul as the Taliban consolidates its takeover of the Afghan capital with no resistance from the Afghan military force the U.S. spent decades training.
Videos at the airport in Kabul showed people desperately trying to flee and included sounds of gunfire. In one instance, people fell to their deaths after clinging to the outside of a U.S. military plane that was leaving the country.
Warner and Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., a member of the Armed Services and Foreign Relations committees, both called images of the unfolding events in Afghanistan "devastating."
Kaine said the U.S. "must do everything we can to prioritize the evacuation of U.S. personnel, Afghan partners, journalists, women leaders, activists, human rights defenders, and others.”
Kaine added: "While I believe it is now time to bring our troops home, we must continue working to maintain humanitarian and diplomatic support for Afghanistan to ensure the country does not again become a safe haven for al-Qaida.”
Last year, then-President Donald Trump announced a plan to pull out of Afghanistan and signed a deal with the Taliban that limited U.S. military action against them. President Joe Biden then announced that the last troops would leave by the end of August.
A number of Democrats in Virginia's congressional delegation agreed with Biden that the U.S. largely achieved its initial mission in Afghanistan by killing Osama Bin Laden and by initially degrading al-Qaida's fighting capabilities. Republicans in Virginia's U.S. House delegation blamed Biden for what Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th, called "a diplomatic and humanitarian disaster."
Rep. Bobby Scott, D-3rd, is the only remaining member of Virginia's U.S. House delegation that unanimously backed a use of force resolution days after the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001. Scott, now the dean of Virginia's congressional delegation, says that after 20 years of war it was time for the U.S. to leave.
"American troops cannot be asked to stay mired in an endless civil war and be asked to sacrifice more American lives and resources, when it is clear the Afghan government could not and would not stand on its own, even after 20 years of training and support," Scott said.
Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, the second-longest serving member of the Virginia delegation, said “The collapse of Afghanistan’s government marks one of the greatest foreign policy failures in recent American history."
Wittman, who serves on the Armed Services Committee, and whose district includes Hanover and New Kent counties in the Richmond area, said Biden "proceeded hastily, without an apparent plan, and has needlessly forfeited two decades of American sacrifice abroad."
Cline called on Congress to investigate "how this catastrophe occurred" and "how we hold those responsible to account for the tragic events that are unfolding as a result."
Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, a former CIA officer who serves on the Foreign Affairs Committee, called images and video from Afghanistan "heartbreaking, particularly as we watch U.S. diplomats, U.S. personnel, allies, and especially Afghan civilians attempt to evacuate."
Spanberger said she has been pressing the Biden administration for months "to bring those who supported the U.S. mission in Afghanistan — including Afghan interpreters and their families — to safety, and I have serious concern for those who will suffer under Taliban rule, particularly women and girls."
Fort Lee, the U.S. Army base in Prince George County, is helping relocate what it says will eventually be several thousand Afghan allies of the U.S. mission, including their families, who served as interpreters, drivers and other types of helpers. The base says it is providing "services such as temporary housing, medical screening, food, religious support and other necessities."
