Warner wants answers about 'worst-case scenario' in Afghanistan

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, says congressional panels must "ask tough but necessary questions" about "why we weren’t better prepared for a worst-case scenario involving such a swift and total collapse of the Afghan government and security forces."

"We owe those answers to the American people and to all those who served and sacrificed so much," Warner said in a statement Monday amid reports and images of chaos in Kabul as the Taliban consolidates its takeover of the Afghan capital with no resistance from the Afghan military force the U.S. spent decades training.

Videos at the airport in Kabul showed people desperately trying to flee and included sounds of gunfire. In one instance, people fell to their deaths after clinging to the outside of a U.S. military plane that was leaving the country.

Warner and Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., a member of the Armed Services and Foreign Relations committees, both called images of the unfolding events in Afghanistan "devastating."

Kaine said the U.S. "must do everything we can to prioritize the evacuation of U.S. personnel, Afghan partners, journalists, women leaders, activists, human rights defenders, and others.”